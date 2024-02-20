Matthew McConaughey's Real Estate Portfolio Screams Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey lives in a perpetual state of relaxation. Since his breakout role in the movie "Dazed and Confused," the Texas-born actor's unbothered attitude has solidified him as a Hollywood favorite, our most laid-back leading man.

So when McConaughey isn't on set, you can bet your bongo drums that he's not hanging in any old Los Angeles palace. Nope, the "alright, alright, alright" star has an impressive real estate portfolio that's just as charmingly casual and unique as the man himself.

"Don't walk into a place like you wanna buy it, walk in like you own it," McConaughey wrote in his 2020 memoir "Green Lights." And boy, has he owned some pretty wild properties throughout his career. From the ultra-cool bachelor pads he's inhabited to the homes he later created with his wife of 10 years, Camila Alves, and kids Levi, Livingston, and Vida, the Academy Award-winning actor has lived a storied life behind some pretty remarkable doors.

Those doors are currently located in Austin, Texas, about two hours northwest of his hometown of Uvalde. The McConaughey clan relocated from California to their oak-tree-surrounded mansion in 2012 and have called it home ever since. But that gorgeous property is just one of many homes in the McConaughey real estate portfolio.

Read on for a breakdown of McConaughey's rad real estate collection.

The Vintage Airstreams

McConaughey was experiencing his first tastes of fame in the early 2000s as he landed leading roles in films like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "The Wedding Planner." Most actors might celebrate this rise with a big fancy house, but not our man McConaughey. Instead, he went for a much more nomadic option: a vintage Airstream trailer.

In a 2008 profile in Architectural Digest, the actor showed off his 28-foot by 8-foot-long trailer that featured "everything" the actor needed: a living area, a banquette table he used as his workstation, a compact kitchen, a shower area, a toilet, and a small bedroom that he named Honeycomb due to its unique shape. He said the move made him a minimalist.

"That allows me to live stress-free because my options are restricted," McConaughey said. "That allows me to focus on the essentials of life. It has a wonderful window right over your pillow, so when you wake up in the morning, you're looking directly over the ocean or whatever your backyard is on that particular day."

He drove his first Airstream through 49 different states but mainly kept it parked along the California coastline. According to the L.A. Times, he bought two more Airstreams when he moved into the one-acre property in Malibu he later purchased. Whether or not he still has them (or has acquired more) is anyone's guess, but we can't help but think the adventure-loving actor still has a soft spot for these vintage campers.

The California Estate

In 2007, McConaughey bought a 3,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, and three-bathroom house on a one-acre property in Malibu's coveted Point Dume neighborhood for a cool $10 million. It was quite the upgrade from his mobile home, but the actor was upgrading a lot of things in his life at the time—including going public with his relationship with Alves, who got pregnant with their first child that same year, according to PEOPLE.

Not many details are known about the home other than the fact that it came with a beach key that granted him access to the celebrity-studded (and security-guarded) Little Dume Beach. Yahoo! reported that McConaughey sold the home in 2020 for $14.8 million to Oscar-winning film director Phil Lord.

The Texas Mansion

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey announced at a 2012 Texas Hall of Fame event that he and his family had moved from their home in Malibu, California, to Austin, Texas. He's just one of many celebrities that live in Austin.

"No one recognizes you and no one asks you, 'Hey, what do you do?,' because I don't think anyone cares," McConaughey said onstage. "Fridays show up sooner here. You want to get along in Austin, you want to get along in Texas, all you have to do is be yourself."

And for the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor, being yourself means living in a 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean-style mansion with eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake, according to Hello! Magazine.

The Hawaiin Escape

The final home in the McConaughey property is a six-bedroom, and six-and-a-half-bathroom house located on Hawaii's Big Island. Realtor.com reported that he purchased the home in 2020 for $7.8 million, and that it has a wine cellar, a bocce court, and a 66-foot infinity pool with beach views.

Unlike his former nomadic residence, this vacation home lies in a gated community with access to golf courses, more pools, a spa and likely some seriously famous neighbors.