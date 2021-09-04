'Dazed and Confused': Where is the Cast Now?

Dazed and Confused was released in 1993. It's the perfect coming-of-age comedy film written and directed by Richard Linklater. The Dazed and Confused cast are full of actors who would become big stars, including Jason London, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Matthew McConaughey, Nicky Katt, Joey Lauren Adams, and Rory Cochrane. The movie follows different Austin, Texas, high school students during their last day of school in 1976 as next year's group of seniors are preparing for the annual hazing of incoming freshmen.

Where is the cast now, and are they doing "alright, alright, alright?"

Jason London as Randall "Pink" Floyd

From playing the star football player in Dazed and Confused to starring in Hallmark Christmas films, Jason London has had a quite successful career. He's been in movies like Broken Vessels, Poor White Trash, All Roads Lead Home, 51, My First Miracle, Nightworld, Full Count and Out Cold.

Matthew McConaughey as David Wooderson

Since playing the 20-year-old stoner, McConaughey has starred in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Fool's Gold and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. He's also been in dramas including The Lincoln Lawyer, The Paperboy, Mud, Magic Mike, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar and the Free State of Jones. He starred as Ron Woodroof in the 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club, where he landed an Oscar, Critics' Choice Movie Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award. He recently released his own book called Greenlights, which is on the USA Today best-selling book list.

Parker Posey as Darla Marks

Since Posey's role as popular senior Darla, she has starred in films like Sleep With Me, Party Girl, You've Got Mail, Scream 3, Josie and the Pussycats, For Your Consideration, Superman Returns, Broken English, Price Check, Grace of Monaco, Columbus, and The Con Is On. She played a lead role in the TV film Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay, which earned her a best-supporting actress Golden Globe nomination. She has recurring roles on several shows, including Boston Legal, The Return of Jezebel James, The Good Wife, Granite Flats, and Search Party. She most recently starred as June Harris in the Netflix series Lost in Space.

Joey Lauren Adams as Simone Kerr

Adams has appeared in Sleep With Me, Mallrats, Big Daddy, Harvard Man, The Big Empty, The Break-Up, Blue Caprice and Animal. Her most notable role was playing Alyssa Jones in the 1997 film Chasing Amy, where she acted alongside her Dazed and Confused co-star Ben Affleck. The role led her to a Golden Globe "Best Actress" nomination. She has guest-starred on TV shows like Party Down, United States of Tara, Switched at Birth and Grey's Anatomy. Adams most recently starred in the CMT series Still the King as Debbie Lynn Cooke.

Milla Jovovich as Michelle Burroughs

Jovovich has starred in the films He Got Game; The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc, The Claim, Zoolander and its 2016 sequel, Resident Evil, and its follow-up films: No Good Deed, Ultraviolet, Dirty Girl, Bringing Up Bobby and Shock and Awe. She also released two studio albums after her Dazed and Confused role; The Divine Comedy (1994) and The People Tree Sessions (1998).

Rory Cochrane as Ron Slater

Following his role as the always high Slater, Cochrane starred in Empire Records, Dogtown, A Scanner Darkly, Bringing Up Bobby, Argo, The Most Hated Woman in America, Hostiles and The Outsiders. His most memorable TV role is as Detective Timothy Speedle on CSI: Miami.

Ben Affleck as Fred O'Bannion

Other than McConaughey, Affleck is the only other actor who has gone on to be one of the greats in Hollywood. He went on to star in such films as Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting, Armageddon, Shakespeare in Love, Pearl Harbor, Daredevil, Gigli, Hollywoodland, Gone Girl and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Not only did he star in Good Will Hunting, but Affleck also co-wrote the film with Matt Damon. The two won an Academy Award for best original screenplay. Other than acting, Affleck has found success in directing as well. He's directed films like Gone Baby Gone, The Town and Argo. From 2000-2007, Affleck, Damon, Chris Moore, and Sean Bailey ran the production company LivePlanet, which produced films like American Pie 2, The Emperor's Club, Gone Baby Gone, and Running the Sahara. It is also no surprise that he has recently found love with someone from the past, Jennifer Lopez. Bennifer is back!

Wiley Wiggins as Mitch Kramer

Since his time as the Freshman who tried to avoid trouble for as long as he could, Wiggins had acted in the films Boys, Plastic Utopia, Waking Life, Computer Chess, and Social Animals. He has also found success as a producer!

Michelle Burke as Jodi Kramer

Burke has appeared in the movies Major League II, The Last Word, Midnight in Saint Petersburg, Telling You, and LOL. She has also landed guest roles in the TV show Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

Anthony Rapp as Tony Olson

After his time in Dazed and Confused, Rapp found success in the Broadway musical Rent. In 2005, he reprised the role for the film adaptation of the musical. He acted in the films Twister, A Beautiful Mind, The Other Woman, and Junction. He found himself making guest appearances on The X-Files, Kidnapped, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Fight, and 13 Reasons Why.

Adam Goldberg as Mike Newhouse

Golberg is another from the Dazed and Confused cast to find really solid ground in Hollywood. He starred in films like Saving Private Ryan, All Over the Guy, A Beautiful Mind, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Rebirth, Between Us, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and Running with the Devil. You could also find Goldberg as a recurring actor on the TV shows FRIENDS, Joey, and Fargo. In 2015, he wrote and directed the film No Way Jose. He is currently starring as Harry Keshegian on the TV series The Equalizer.

Marissa Ribisi as Cynthia Dunn

You can find Ribisi in films like The Brady Bunch Movie, Kicking and Screaming, The Size of Watermelons, Some Girl, Pleasantville, True Crime, and According to Spencer. She has landed roles in several TV shows including Felicity, FRIENDS, Grace Under Fire, Watching Ellie, and Tales of the City.

Cole Hauser as Benny O'Donnell

Hauser has landed roles in the films Good Will Hunting, Hart's War, Tears of the Sun, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Break-Up, The Stone Angel, The Hit List, A Good Day to Die Hard, Olympus Has Fallen, Transcendence, Jarhead 2: Field of Fire, and Acts of Violence. Hauser currently stars as Rip Wheeler on the TV drama Yellowstone.

