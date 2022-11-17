Cole Hauser Learned How to Be a 'Gentleman' on the 'Yellowstone' Set From Kevin Costner

If you're a Rip Wheeler fan, like many Yellowstone faithful are, you're likely also a Cole Hauser fan. After all, he's the one that brings the character to life. And close to Rip is John Dutton himself, played by Kevin Costner. If it looks to you like the pair are close on the show, you'd be correct, but the actors in real life are as well, according to a recent interview with Fox News.

Hauser spoke about working with Costner at his side and discovering "what kind of human" he is, as well as how close the pair have become while working on Taylor Sheridan's critically-acclaimed Western drama series.

"Before an actor or as a creative soul is just him as a person," said Hauser of Costner. "He's from the kind of area in California [that I'm from]. He's from Ventura. I'm from Santa Barbara." Hauser went into detail about how he's gotten to know his fellow actor since joining the Yellowstone cast -- and the surprising thing he's learned from his co-star.

"Getting to know him over the last five years, I mean I've learned a lot about just being a gentleman on set and just a class act. He's got a family. I have three kids, a wonderful wife. And he's just someone to look up to in my opinion. And then creatively, his storytelling, his want and desire to continue to push the envelope as a creator. It's inspiring."

This friendship is an important one to Hauser, especially as he's admitted that "it's not easy" when it comes to traveling to Montana when shooting Yellowstone. With multiple kids at home, it's important to him to help them embrace their love for the outdoors even when he isn't able to be with them at home. As the series continues, we'll likely see even more of Rip and John getting closer -- with the actors remaining solid friends even when the cameras stop rolling.

