'Yellowstone' Fans Noticed an Error in the Season 5 Premiere

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 5 of Yellowstone

The long-awaited season five premiere of Yellowstone aired on Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 14. The season kicked off with shocking moments, and many fans took to social media to share their reactions. Here's what some viewers had to say about the season five premiere.

One of the most surprising moments of the season five premiere was when Monica (Kelsey Asbille), Kayce Dutton's pregnant wife, got into a car accident while rushing to the hospital in labor. Monica survived but their child, who was a boy, did not. Viewers were incredibly saddened by the death of Monica's child.

One fan noted that tragedy always seems to strike Monica and Kayce (Luke Grimes). "This show will never let Kayce and Monica be happy, and by extension EYE will never be happy," they wrote.

Advertisement

On a lighter note, the season premiere also saw the family patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), winning the Montana gubernatorial election and officially stepping into his role as the new governor of the state. While most fans were happy about this development, it was the gubernatorial inauguration that brought up questions. After winning the race, the Duttons attended a celebratory party that took place outside and seemed to occur in the summertime. Fans pointed out that the inauguration would've most likely happened in January, and the weather would have been cold and snowy.

"Isn't Governor inaugurations in January? How is there green grass and warmth in Montana then? Come on Taylor!! #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone," wrote a Twitter user named Steph, directing her tweet at show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Another fan also asked this burning question, writing, "Yellowstone has zero to do with any reality. I've never seen such nice weather in Montana in January. "

"Am I the only one who was questioning why John Dutton was elected and sworn in as governor when it was clearly summertime?" another viewer wrote.

Advertisement

There were plenty of other reactions to the season premiere, including praise for the actor who played the young version of Rip Wheeler and excited fans who watched Lainey Wilson's debut as a cast member on the show.

Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8PM ET on Paramount Network.

Related Videos