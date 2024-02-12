All eyes are on Travis Kelce. And not just because of his Super Bowl win on Feb. 11. Since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in 2023, every move he's made has been dissected and scrutinized by her dedicated fan base. So when news broke that Kelce purchased a new house just outside of Kansas City, Missouri, rumors started flying about just who exactly he was buying this massive property for.

The couple has been making headlines ever since Swift was first spotted at one of his games on Sept. 24, 2023. She later told TIME magazine that they started seeing each other soon after he called her out on his podcast.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift told the outlet, adding that her internet-breaking attendance at the Chiefs game was far from their first date.

Since then, Kelce and the pop icon have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions, and their romance seemingly gets more serious by the day. So when news broke in October 2023 that he had dropped a whopping $6 million on a new home just outside of Kansas City, Swifties couldn't help but wonder if he was investing in their future home.

So, did Travis Kelce really buy a house for Taylor Swift? Let's take a look at the evidence.

It's got the privacy factor

The 17,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is located in the exclusive, gated suburb of Leawood, and has all the makings of a private retreat for a man dating a famously elusive singer. It sits on 3.5 acres at the very end of a cul-de-sac and is surrounded by enough lush greenery and trees to keep prying eyes at bay. Kelce and Swift could easily enjoy some alone time together here without being hounded by paparazzi or curious fans.

His new home is much more on the private side than his previous place. Kelce's former home was a 4,200-square-foot residence in the city's Briarcliff West neighborhood, which is definitely low-key but not nearly as private as his new digs.

It's a great locale for hosting parties

Swift is kind of known for throwing big, elaborate gatherings like her infamous (and A-lister-filled) 4th of July soiree—and her beau's new digs are perfect for playing host. Inside, the stunning mansion features all the makings of a luxurious party pad, like a chef's kitchen, a formal dining room, a media lounge, a wine cellar, and a full bar. Outside is just as impressive, with a "Beverly Hills-style" pool and outdoor living space, outdoor kitchen, tennis and pickleball court, waterfall, hot tub, and miniature golf course.

She's already "playing house" there

In November 2023, rumors were swirling that Swift was crashing at Kelce's new house for a few weeks during her two-month break from her record-breaking Eras Tour. An anonymous source claimed that she was helping her boyfriend get settled in his new place and enjoying holiday festivities together.

"Taylor and Travis are playing house," the source said. "They already know they're compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test. The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof."

Seeing as how they're still together, we'd say they passed the "playing house" test with flying colors. Does this mean it's time for the real thing?

She already has multiple homes

The only thing going against this whole theory is that Swift isn't exactly hurting for places to stay. The "Fearless" singer owns $80 million worth of properties across the country, including multiple New York City penthouses, a Rhone Island mansion, and a historic Beverly Hills pad. She doesn't need Kelce to buy her a home—she could easily find and purchase one for herself.

But there is the issue of distance. Swift's closest address to Kelce's new place is her Nashville, Tennessee mansion, which is still a whopping eight hours away. A long commute isn't really an issue when you have a private jet at your disposal, but it would certainly be more convenient to have a place nearby.

Despite how much fun it is to speculate, our current It Couple is keeping any plans they have for the future close to the vest. So until we get any concrete information, we'll just have to keep on guessing—and swooning over this recent sweet verbal display of affection from Kelce.

"We're just two people supporting each other and having fun with it, man," he said on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 31, 2024. "It's nothing more than that, and how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it