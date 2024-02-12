Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Valentine's Kiss with Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Not only did Taylor Swift attend to the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 11) after a long flight from Tokyo, where she'd been for her recently-reconvened Eras Tour. She made it onto the field in Las Vegas after the Kansas City Chiefs won just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

As she'd done two weeks prior when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in the big game, Swift celebrated the team's triumph on camera with her partner, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Like before, Swift reacted positively when Kelce dropped his celebratory "You've Got to Fight For Your Right to Party" reference (which got mashed up for the occasion with "Viva Las Vegas").

Recent history repeated itself when Swift shared a celebratory, on-field kiss with Kelce which has earned the couple comparisons to various fictional TV romances.

During the game, Swift cheered the Chiefs to victory in the same luxury box as Miles Teller, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and others. While Swift was with that crew, she got shown on the stadium's big screen while chugging her adult beverage of choice.

Other popular recording artists in attendance range from Reba McEntire, who sang the national anthem before kickoff, and Post Malone, whose on-camera cutaway tied into a Bud Light ad. Additional country and country-adjacent stars in the house included Lainey Wilson and Hardy, who enjoyed a double date with their significant others.

Usher was the marquee performer of a halftime segment featuring Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

As for the game itself, the Chiefs won a third Super Bowl title in five years. In addition, the Chiefs repeated as world champions, making it the first franchise to do so since the New England Patriots pulled off the same rare feat in 2004- '05.

