It's got to be the couple's most iconic moment to date.

On Sunday (Jan. 28), the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC (American Football Conference) championship game, earning the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance over the last five seasons. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a tight game, 17-10.

Not only was Taylor Swift in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens. She took the field afterwards, setting up the couple's greatest rom-com photo op to date.

Swift joined the post-game fray along with her partner Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed. Then, Swift and Travis shared an on-camera kiss that'll go down in pop culture lore.

In one viral clip, Travis can be heard saying "What's up, sweetie?" to Swift. She responded with "I've never seen anything like that," likely referencing the on-field action and post-game pageantry.

Older brother Jason Kelce also embraced Travis on the field, setting up Travis' light-hearted jab about some headlines from last week: "You keep your shirt on this time?"

Later in the Chiefs celebration, Swift was shown having a good time during the broadcast after Travis hyped up his teammates with a Beastie Boys quote: "You've got to fight/ For your right/ To party."

Travis has played on an elite level throughout the playoffs. On Sunday, he grabbed 11 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. In the process, he broke Jerry Rice's record for the most career receptions by a player in postseason play.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Super Bowl LVIII. It's a rematch of the 2020 game, in which Travis and quarterback Patrick Mahomes won their first world championship together by topping the 49ers 31-20. The Chiefs also won last year's Super Bowl, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 38-35.