Taylor Swift's romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has spurred an unlikely mix of viewers this NFL season, with both Swifties and football fans tuning in on Sundays. And to keep the hype train rolling for each of the two fandoms through the playoffs, the Chiefs have released a hilarious trailer featuring Hallmark stars Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish, Travis's mom Donna Kelce , and Chiefs players Tommy Townsend, Trey Smith, and Creed Humphrey. The Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf, also makes a surprise appearance.

On January 10, the Chiefs official Instagram page released the "Falling for Football" trailer, which appears to be a spoof of Hallmark and not an actual preview of a full-length movie. But with all the attention the crossover is getting, we aren't ruling out the possibility of a full-length film sometime soon.

The video shows a depressed Parrish drinking alone in a bar, bemoaning the start of the playoffs. Cue a flashback to three years ago when she was sobbing on the front steps of a chapel. "Playoff tickets!? How could you choose the dog pound over me!?" she cries. And so we're introduced to the central conflict of "Falling for Football": a man who struggles to balance his devotion to both his team and his woman.

Their initial meet-cute is chronicled through delightfully cheesy and football pun-laden narration. "When these opposites meet, it's anything but a touchdown."

As Parrish catches Hynes arranging friendship bracelets (!!) in his shop, she tearfully exclaims, "You're not just a fan, it's your livelihood," before running away, saying, "It's the Chiefs or me — I hate football!" Hynes chases after her, shouting, "Come on, Amber ... no one hates football."

Later, Parrish sits depressed in a diner. "How can he love me and football?" she says. Luckily, Donna Kelce appears as a waiter to offer sage wisdom. "You know, the heart can be in two places at once."

The trailer also features Parrish receiving a stylish haircut from the long-haired Townsend and a booty-shaking KC Wolf. So, when it comes to pleasing fans of both Hallmark and football, this trailer covers the spread.

This isn't the first time Travis and Swift's romance has been associated with NFL promotions. Last month, a promo on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown featured Hallmark screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe comparing their romance to a Hallmark movie she would write for her network. She emphasized the season's twists, turns, moments of joy, and unexpected romances, showing a clip of Travis on the field while Swift cheered for him in the stands.

Travis and Swift's relationship has been the stuff of Hallmark-like love stories in the NFL since they were first linked in September 2023. Despite some pushback from fans regarding Swift's presence during games, she expressed in a December 2023 TIME cover story that they are proud to support each other in their respective careers and unapologetic about their public relationship.