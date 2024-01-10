Travis Kelce Teases Taylor Swift as the 'Most Famous Person' in His Phone

When asked for the Kansas City Chiefs TikTok to name the biggest celebrity who's number is saved in his phone, Travis Kelce joked that "you already know the easy [answer]."

After being instructed to dodge the obvious, Kelce picked Justin Timberlake, adding that the former NSYNC member was also the least likely to answer the phone.

"No, not a chance," Kelce said. "And I appreciate you Justin, but he's a busy man."

Commenters chimed in, with one requesting that Kelce "redo this with the easy answer" and another asking a better question: "how is the easy answer saved in his contacts?" (Based on what we do know, it might be Tay in his phone and Trav in hers.)

Kelce's spoken glowingly about Swift at every turn, including a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) feature on the NFL star.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them ... I've never dealt with it," he told WSJ. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

On Swift's end, she praises Kelce, as well, while shaking off criticisms of how often she's mentioned or shown during NFL broadcasts.

"I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," Swift said in her Time Person of the Year cover story. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."