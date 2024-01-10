KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri and NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images/
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Teases Taylor Swift as the 'Most Famous Person' in His Phone

The answer's obvious.

By |

When asked for the Kansas City Chiefs TikTok to name the biggest celebrity who's number is saved in his phone, Travis Kelce joked that "you already know the easy [answer]."

After being instructed to dodge the obvious, Kelce picked Justin Timberlake, adding that the former NSYNC member was also the least likely to answer the phone.

"No, not a chance," Kelce said. "And I appreciate you Justin, but he's a busy man."

Commenters chimed in, with one requesting that Kelce "redo this with the easy answer" and another asking a better question: "how is the easy answer saved in his contacts?" (Based on what we do know, it might be Tay in his phone and Trav in hers.)

@chiefs

We all know who the easy answer is ?? #minimic #chiefs #famous #qotd

? original sound - Chiefs

Kelce's spoken glowingly about Swift at every turn, including a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) feature on the NFL star.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them ... I've never dealt with it," he told WSJ. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

On Swift's end, she praises Kelce, as well, while shaking off criticisms of how often she's mentioned or shown during NFL broadcasts.

"I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," Swift said in her Time Person of the Year cover story. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

READ MORE: Kevin Costner Brings the House Down With 'Barbie' Joke at 2024 Golden Globes

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Has Something to Say to 'Dads, Brads, and Chads' Who Watch the NFL

Artists

Donna Kelce 'Feels Bad' About Response to Taylor Swift Question

Celebrity

Travis Kelce Shares How Romance With Taylor Swift Began: 'I Had Someone Playing Cupid'

Celebrity

Travis Kelce Responds to Taylor Swift's 'Guy on the Chiefs' Song Shoutout

 