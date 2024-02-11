: Singer Reba McEntire performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Reba McEntire Performs National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

McEntire's performance stirred emotions in players on both the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Country legend Reba McEntire helped kick off Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a powerful rendition of the National Anthem. The music icon's stunning performance stirred emotions in players on both the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Ahead of the Super Bowl, McEntire reflected on how proud she is to perform the song.

"It's not about me — I'm the representation of this song, and I'm just honored to get to sing it," McEntire told Apple Music ahead of the game. "It's a good one. I've been doing it for 50 years, and I'm really proud to get to sing it."

McEntire previously shared that she had been practicing the song in the shower and in the car. But the Country Music Hall of Famer is, of course, no stranger to performing "The Star Spangled Banner." Early on in her career, she performed the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Okla. in 1974.

The "Fancy" singer seemed to nod to her rodeo roots by wearing a large belt buckle for her performance.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Reba McEntire attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

McEntire also posed with boyfriend Rex Linn on the field.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

McEntire is the latest in a long line of country artists to perform at the Super Bowl. Last year, Chris Stapleton performed the anthem. The previous year, Mickey Guyton kicked off the game with "The Star Spangled Banner." In 2021, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the iconic tune. Previous country artists to perform the anthem include Luke Bryan (2017), Carrie Underwood (2010), The Chicks (2003), Faith Hill (2000) and Garth Brooks (1993).

In addition to McEntire's performance, Post Malone performed "America the Beautiful" and Grammy Award winning Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

