The Super Bowl is coming in hot — and as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers gear up to compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy, many of us are gearing up for the game ourselves, rearranging the furniture so there's plenty of seats to watch the big game, collecting ingredients for our signature dips and putting the finishing touches on our Super Bowl decor. Whether you're a diehard football fan, a lover of Super Bowl commercials or a faithful and fastidious Swiftie, there are plenty of reasons to tune in for LVIII. So the most important thing for any Super Bowl bash to have is a solid, functioning television and sound system (seems obvious, but we've all been to a Super Bowl Party where the actual viewing experience is less-than-optimal).
Once you've got the bare essentials covered, now it's time to spice things up and really make a Super Bowl party that's unique — one that'll knock the socks off your guests. But how do you make such an event happen? Sit down and relax — we've got you covered. From authentic food and beverage ideas to fun games and decorations, scroll through for a variety of Super Bowl party ideas that will make your party pop this year.
Barbecue — Kansas City Style
Kansas City is known for its fantastic barbecue scene. And if there's anything the locals love as much as their Kansas City Chiefs — it's their Kansas City smoked meats. The style of 'cue in the Heart of America is characterized by a dry-rub seasoning and thick, sweet barbecue sauce. Fire up the smoker and have plenty of KC-style sauce at the ready — I recommend local favorite Joe's. If you don't have the necessary BBQ skills or equipment, you can always find a place nearby that caters.
Alcohol AKA the Lifeblood of Football
You've got to have drinks at the Big Game. I recommend a couple of big coolers topped with ice and loaded with a variety of canned beverages to suit a variety of tastes. Cocktails in a can are all the rage right now, and I love Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Sodas — they come in a variety pack of unique and delicious flavors like strawberry-dragonfruit and watermelon-lime. For beer fans, consider local craft brews originating from Kansas City and San Francisco — a KC Bier Box is a fine choice for the former and Headlands Golden Gate West Coast IPA properly reps SF.
Cornhole
Cornhole is the perfect backyard game to accompany any event. Grab some bags and aim for the hole — that's pretty much it. It requires minimal skill to play (though, admittedly, a lot of skill to master) and only one hand, so you can hold onto your alcoholic beverage (see number two) while you play.
Taylor Swift Tunes
At least half of the people at your Super Bowl party are going to be watching the game for Taylor Swift — or at least have a piqued interest in seeing the singer-songwriter in the stands as she cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce. So now is the perfect time to have a solid selection of Taylor Swift songs primed and loaded in your queue. I suggest some of her tried and true party bangers, like "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" or "Love Story."
Super Bowl Squares
This is a fun betting game that anyone can play and it doesn't require any prior football knowledge to win big. Make a 10x10 grid with a team on each axis, then have guests buy the squares (the more they buy, the greater their chances of winning). Put the name of each square owner in the corresponding squares and then assign random numbers 0-9 to each axis. Now you're ready to play. Check how many points were scored in the first quarter. Take the last digit of each team's score and find where the axes meet — whoever's name is in the box wins. Repeat for each quarter, then tally up the final score — whoever it lands on here wins double. For a full list of rules for Super Bowl Squares, go here.
Sourdough Bread Sandwiches
Why sourdough specifically? Because it's a favorite bread of San Francisco, of course. Dutch Crunch bread would also provide an authentic SF sandwich experience, but that's not usually as easy to track down as good ole sourdough. For the tasty stuff in the middle, I recommend going Italian-style — cured meats, provolone cheese and peppers drizzled in Italian dressing.
Trivia Games
This year's Super Bowl gives you the unique opportunity to have trivia questions that cover both sports and Taylor Swift. Here are a couple of freebies to get you started: What was the nickname of the Steelers' defense in the 1970s? Answer: the Steel Curtain. What was the name of the first major film that featured Taylor Swift in an acting role? Answer: "Valentine's Day." Write the questions on cards and get after it. Make things extra fun by awarding the winner a cash prize or a special cocktail.
