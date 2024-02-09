People can't get enough of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship. Of course they can't. The two of them are absolutely adorable together.

It all started when Kelce attended an Eras tour concert with a friendship bracelet he made for Taylor (it's a tradition among Swifties to exchange friendship bracelets during her concerts). When he couldn't get her the bracelet, he took to his podcast to explain how his attempt was unsuccessful. Taylor eventually heard the podcast and was charmed by the two-time Super Bowl champion, who was unafraid to show his sensitive side. The rest is history.

The couple is extremely supportive of one another. Kelce has been spotted at her concerts. And Taylor is frequently shown cheering on Kelce from the stands during NFL broadcasts. The hype surrounding them is massive — in no small part because a football star and a pop star coming together echo some of our favorite fictional romances — the kind that frequently culminates in an on-field smooch. So when Travis and Taylor kissed on the field after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win, social media was buzzing with comparisons. Even some of the actors who portrayed these fictional romances chimed in to agree.

Let's break down the fictional couples that Swift and Kelce keep getting compared to.

1 of 5 Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott in 'One Tree Hill' When Taylor and Travis locked lips on the field after the Chiefs AFC Championship win, fans on X compared the swoon-worthy moment to the iconic kiss shared between Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) on The WB/The CW drama "One Tree Hill." Even Burton herself agreed, reposting photos that showed the couples kissing in a side-by-side comparison. "My mind immediately went here," X user @marleyharper captioned the pics. "Where are my fellow one tree hill lovers?" Burton reposted and chimed in with her resounding agreement: "Yes yes yes." While Sawyer and Scott shared a smooch on a basketball court and Taylor and Travis were on a football field, the postgame excitement and lovey-dovey vibes are all on point. 2 of 5 Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in 'High School Musical' "High School Musical" was everything to preteen millennials when it aired on Disney Channel in 2006. The feel-good musical about high school basketball star Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) falling for nerdy girl Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Anne Hudgens) introduced the world to Efron and Hudgens, who immediately became megastars. The two even made their onscreen romance into a real one and dated from 2005-2010. When Taylor and Travis got cozy on the field postgame, it reminded "High School Musical" fans of the iconic moment when Bolton and Montez embraced on the court. "As someone who was unhealthily obsessed with Taylor Swift and High School Musical at age 13, this is so iconic and making my life right now," one fan gushed. Added another: "This genuinely feels like the plot of a 2004 style romcom because wdym the biggest pop star in the world fell in love with the star football player at the height of their careers???" 3 of 5 Samantha "Sam" Montgomery and Austin Ames in 'Cinderella Story' This teen romantic comedy follows Sam (Hillary Duff), who's bullied by her vicious step sisters and the popular girls in school but manages to land the studly star quarterback, Austin (Chad Michael Murray) — yes, between "Cinderella Story" and "One Tree Hill," CMM was the king of stealing postgame smooches in the 2000s. The big finale of the film sees Montgomery and Ames kiss on the field after the big game — and if that weren't perfect enough, rain begins to fall just as their lips touch. The now cult classic flick is a modernization of the Cinderella fairytale. And the relationship between Taylor and Travis certainly feels like a fairytale, doesn't it? The comparisons here are super obvious. 4 of 5 Jason and Kelly Pitts in 'The Game' Kelly (Brittany Daniel) rose up from her humble trailer park beginnings to become a cheerleader for the San Diego Sabers football team, where she met and fell in love with superstar wide receiver Jason Pitts (Coby Bell). In Season 1, she's the president of Sunbeams and an absolute force to be reckoned with. While Kelly is far more bratty than Taylor Swift, she's still a total boss who gets things done. And she also has a relationship with a star football player. Hopefully, Taylor and Travis will avoid the rocky drama that saw Jason and Kelly splitting up before getting back together again. But they can aspire to be like Jason and Kelly as a power couple. 5 of 5 Jordan Baker and Layla Keating in 'All American' Layla Keating (Greta Onieogou) may not be a rockstar onstage like Taylor Swift — but she's still in the music industry and is undeniably a rockstar in her own right. Despite her whirlwind career as a music producer, Layla still makes plenty of time to offer love and support to Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) on his football journey ever since they started painting the town red in Season 5 of "All American." Aside from the parallels we can draw between their careers, it's their affection and unwavering support for each other that makes me see Travis and Taylor when I watch Jordayla on screen.

