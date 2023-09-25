All the Evidence That Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce Are Meant to Be, According to Swifties

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship over the weekend when Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday (Sept. 24) and sat in Kelce's suite next to his mother. The pop star was captured on camera cheering on the two-time Super Bowl ring winner, and the two were also caught leaving the stadium together.

On the whole, it seams the singer's "Swifties" are elated about the new romance, but some of them believe there's more to the relationship than meets the eye. Her fans — who are accustomed to looking for "easter eggs" in everything Swift does — have theorized that there's a connection between the relationship and Swift's music, including her upcoming 1989 Taylor's Version re-release, out on Oct. 27.

One of the first things that caught the eyes of fans was the elaborate outfit Kelce wore while leaving the game. He sported an artistic, blue and white jacket and pants combo that appears to show a somewhat abstract painting of the female form. Eagle-eyed fans found the outfit online, and it is reportedly called "1989 Bedroom Painting Set." Clue #1 that Kelce is promoting subtly 1989 Taylor's Version.

Travis Kelce wore a ?1989 Bedroom Painting? matching set piece tonight leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, very timely for #1989TaylorsVersion ? pic.twitter.com/CzhZokASiY — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

Some even think the face on Kelce's pants could be Swift's image, as TikTok creator Justin (mr.1989Swiftie) theorizes below.

From there, social media users began delving deep to find more evidence that the relationship is somehow related to the album release. One fan pointed out that the Chiefs won by 31 points, which is Swift's lucky number (13) backwards. Kelce was also born in 1989: the name of the album and the same year Swift was born. Another fan came up with a math equation using the numbers in Kelce's birthday, which equals 13.

travis kelce was born October 5, 1989 10 + 5 - 19 + 8 + 9 = 13 ? she truly is a mastermind — cat (purring in your lap) ??? (@catfromthevault) September 25, 2023

Other fans on social media simply celebrated the new pairing and pointed out coincidences that may indicate that Swift and Kelce are "meant to be." A TikTok creator named Anna Richt pointed out that Kelce's Instagram name is "killatrav," and in Swift's song "Ready for It," she sings, "Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him." Another fan pointed out the adorable fact that Kelce's "bow and arrow" move when he scores a touchdown is similar to a move Swift does when performing her song, "The Archer."

travis kelce?s taylor swift?s

signature arrow the archer pic.twitter.com/IqPrqRwRsd — c ??? (@romanticiser) September 25, 2023

Swift and Kelce's romance has been shrouded in mystery and rumors. The NFL player first mentioned his interest in Swift during an episode of his podcast, New Heights, in which he admitted to making a bracelet with his name on it for the singer. He then publicly invited her to attend this past Sunday's game. Neither figure has officially commented on the nature of the relationship.

