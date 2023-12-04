Taylor Swift took to Wisconsin's Lambeau Field to cheer on her new beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs' matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 3. The game is the fifth Swift has attended since starting her relationship with Kelce, and it is the first one she attended that ended in a loss by the Chiefs.

Despite the loss, the pop star seemed to have a good time at the game. She cheered on the team from a private box alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs player Shane Bell's wife Lyndsey Bell. Of course, Swift supported the team with her choice of clothing, wearing a bright red coat, black turtleneck shirt with gold chain necklace and her signature red lipstick. She pulled her hair up into a bun with her bangs down on her forehead. Bell matched Swift in a red coat and black shirt, while Mahomes sported a black and red Kansas City varsity-style jacket.

Photos specifically showed Swift and Mahomes cheering on their respective partners with varying emotions — sometimes they looked overjoyed, and other times, they appeared to be in suspense. No matter how hard they cheered, it wouldn't change the outcome of the game, as the Chiefs took home a 27-19 loss from the Packers.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also captured Swift taking a video from her box at the stadium.

?| @TaylorSwift13 taking a video at the gamepic.twitter.com/3OaymJ9duY — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 4, 2023

Although the game took place on the Packers' home turf, a few Green Bay fans welcomed Swift to the stadium. Photos showed Green Bay fans holding up a sign that read, "Here for Taylor Swift." Other fans wrote a plea for Swift to perform at the stadium. They wrote, "Hey Tay! Travis plays here. When will you?"

Swift and Kelce launched their relationship when Swift attended the Chiefs' home game on September 24. Kelce has also supported Swift in her career, attending a show on her Eras Tour in Argentina this fall.