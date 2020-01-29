Luke Bryan's Net Worth: 'American Idol' and Hit Songs Have Made the Superstar Millions

Luke Bryan is one of the most beloved and popular country music singers today. He dishes out hit songs right and left like "Drunk On You," "Play It Again," "We Rode In Trucks," "Someone Else Calling You Baby," and "Rain Is A Good Thing," and he's got some serious moves on the stage. Fans have been falling in love since 2001, but Bryan worked hard to get to where he is today.

Born Thomas Luther Bryan, the country superstar grew up in Leesburg, Georgia and has always been passionate about country music. Unfortunately, while Bryan was planning his big move to Nashville his brother Chris passed away. Bryan made the decision to attend college at Georgia Southern University instead. But Bryan's parents knew he had talent and convinced him to pack his bags for Music City after graduating with a degree in Business Administration.

Like many of his peers, Bryan got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, writing for stars like Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. This led to him securing a record deal with Capitol Nashville who released his 2006 debut album I'll Stay Me. His debut single "All My Friends Say" hit No. 5 on the Billboard chart and Bryan's career hit the ground running.

Bryan has been named Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards and won the Academy of Country Music Album of the Decade for Crash My Party (2013). He's released nine studio albums including I'll Stay Me, Doin' My Thing, Tailgates & Tanlines, Crash My Party, Spring Break...Here to Party, Kill the Lights, Farm Tour... Here's to the Farmer, and What Makes You Country. He's had 23 number one singles. Is there anything the man can't do? With all that success, what is Bryan's net worth?

Luke Bryan Net Worth

Luke Bryan was one of the top celebrity earners in 2019 according to Forbes. He was the highest-paid country singer of the year, bringing home a whopping $42.5 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Bryan has a total net worth of $140 million.

All of that money has not just come from his music career. Since 2018, Bryan has been a judge on singing competition show American Idol alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Even with all his success, Bryan hasn't slowed down. The singer recently announced his 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour. He also holds annual Farm Tour, which benefits local farmers, and hosts Crash My Playa, a festival in Cancun.

The country star has been married to Caroline Boyer since 2006 and they have two children, Thomas Boyer Bryan and Tatum Christopher Bryan. Following the deaths of Bryan's sister Kelly and her husband Ben Lee Cheshire in 2014, Bryan and his wife adopted their nephew Brooks and nieces Kris and Jordan.

