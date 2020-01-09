Sometimes finding true love is all about timing. That was the case for country music singer and songwriter Travis Tritt and his longtime love, wife Theresa Nelson. With over 20 years of marriage, it's clear that the two lovebirds were meant to be.

Nelson is Tritt's third wife. In 1982, Tritt married his high school sweetheart, Karen Ryon, in their hometown of Marietta, Georgia. The marriage only lasted for two years for the Sprayberry High School grads. Next, Tritt married Jodi Barnett, who was 12 years his senior. After that marriage ended, Tritt's music career started taking off when he signed with Warner Bros Records Nashville.

Tritt's first single, "Country Club," peaked at number 9 on the Billboard chart and really kicked off his music career. By total chance, Tritt and Theresa Nelson were at a "Marty Party" taping with Marty Stuart. The country star and Nashville student started chatting, and it was an instantaneous connection.

"When you first meet somebody, and you're falling in love with them, if you're like me you want to spend every waking moment of your day with her, get to know her as much as you possibly can," Tritt told the Chicago Tribune. "We were able to do that for about the first three or four months we were together."

Tritt was about to go on the road to tour, so they only had a few months to hang out non-stop. He was even inspired to write "More Than You'll Ever Know," which is evidence enough he was hooked from day one.

"We were apart for about two weeks after having been together practically every day for three months," he recalls, "and I missed her much more than I thought I was going to - and much more than I wanted to let myself miss her.

The happy couple married on April 12, 1997. They have welcomed three children; daughter Tyler Reese, and two sons, Tristan James, and Tarian Nathaniel. With Tritt's bachelor days behind him, his career kept growing with his family. Over the years, Tritt has had 40 charted singles, including 5 number ones; "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Can I Trust You with My Heart," "Foolish Pride," and "Best of Intentions."

The Grand Ole Opry member has also won two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards and has an estimated net worth of $35 million. The man is a legend. While Nelson tends to keep behind the scenes, you can spot her on the red carpet with her hubby or with appearances on his Instagram page.