Meet Luke Bryan's Other Half, Caroline Boyer Bryan

Though she's married to Luke Bryan, one of today's most successful country music superstars, the former Caroline Boyer doesn't seek the spotlight. Preferring a private life, Caroline Bryan focuses on creating the perfect environment for her children, her husband and herself to flourish.

A Budding Romance

Caroline and Luke's love story began in 1998 at a bar called Dingus Magee's while they were attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga. Luke was a senior and Caroline was just coming in as a freshman. Luke said it was love at first sight for him. "I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, 'Who is that and how do I go talk to her?'" Luke said at a media event.

Though Luke says he instantly told his friends that he and Caroline would marry, he wasn't the one to make the first move. "He was always a gentleman. We hung out as friends first and he never made a move on me," Caroline told People (via CountryFanCast.) "I kissed him first! He was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable, he wouldn't cross a line."

Reconnecting and Building a Family

The pair hit it off with obvious sparks flying between them, but the romance halted once Luke graduated and started trying to find his path. Navigating the difficulties of the music industry, it took five and a half years for them to meet up again when Luke played a show back in Statesboro. Luckily, Caroline happened to be in town, and the flame started to burn once again as they began emailing back and forth. Caroline invited Luke to her family's Christmas party, and the familial vibes set the pair off on their own journey to create their own family in Nashville.

The college sweethearts married on Dec. 8, 2006, and built a foundation to welcome their two boys, Thomas Boyer Bryan (Bo), born March 18, 2008, and Tatum Christopher Bryan (Tate), born a couple of years later on August 11, 2010.

Then, tragedy struck the family and Luke lost his sister and brother-in-law. Trying to restore some harmony, Luke and Caroline decided to raise the deceased couple's teenage son, Tilden (Til), creating the ultimate family unit.

Striking A Balance While Living the High Life

"With boys in my house, I'm constantly on-the-go and cleaning...Luke being the messiest one," Caroline told Country Weekly (via Taste of Country). Though country star Luke now spends his time on as a judge on ABC's American Idol and performing on stage at massive venues in front of sold-out crowds, Caroline maintains a balance in their home. "I have no aspirations for anything else in the industry," she stated. "My main focus are my kids and seeing Luke as much as possible. Also, I really have no talent anyway."

But Caroline is only being modest when she says she doesn't have a talent for the spotlight. Country music fans have really taken to her. Check any of Caroline's Instagram posts and one will find numerous comments from Luke's fans who would love to befriend her due to her vibrant personality and sense of humor.

From time to time Caroline will grace the red carpet of the ACM Awards or the CMA Awards alongside Luke, and she also pops up in his music videos for "Crash My Party," "Huntin', Fishin' And Lovin' Every Day" and "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset."

Aside from the fun aspects of fame, Caroline also uses her platform and success as a means to elevate others. In 2017, Caroline's infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, was born with Down Syndrome and passed away due to heart disease complications. The child's parents started The Brett Boyer Foundation in which Caroline and Luke support with events like "Bike For Brett." Caroline and Luke also created "Brett's Barn" by renovating a barn on their property to house rescue animals that children with serious illnesses can visit on special days to lift their spirits.

With such a strong inclination towards giving and caring paired with her playful personality, it's easy to see why Luke fell head over heels for Caroline.

This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2018.