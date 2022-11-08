Luke Bryan's Life as a Family Man: Get to Know the Country Star's 5 Children

Married to his college sweetheart Caroline Boyer, Luke Bryan has always been the ultimate family man. He's open about loving his Georgia upbringing on his father's peanut farm and is now a father himself to sons Bo and Tate.

The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner has said that he raises his kids to embrace a country life based on his own upbringing. He loves taking the boys fishing and really honoring the country lifestyle.

Many might not realize that surrounding his incredible country music career, Bryan has endured serious family tragedy.

Luke Bryan's Brother

His brother Chris tragically died in a car accident in 2000, which actually led him to postpone moving to Nashville. Instead, he went to Georgia Southern University, where he met Caroline. But Bryan has said that his father was adamant about him pursuing his dreams and eventually convinced him to make a move to Music City.

Things really kicked off for the country singer starting with his first single, "All My Friends Say." His career turned him into a bonafide country star and even an American Idol judge. But unfortunately, there was another loss for the Bryan family in 2007.

Luke Bryan's Sister

His sister Kelly passed away from unknown causes when she was home along with her three-year-old. No one was able to determine what had happened, which must have made it hard for the family to digest.

"It was April 6, 2007 and I get to play the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. That night, little did I know, my sister and I -- it would be our last photo together. She passed away a month later," Bryan said. "You keep going and you try to be as positive as you can and you try to appreciate every day.

Kelly's husband Ben was left to care for their three children, daughters Kris and Jordan and son, Til.

When Bryan's brother-in-law Ben passed away seven years later in 2014, Luke and his wife Caroline didn't hesitate taking custody of their nieces and nephew. All of a sudden, he went from being a dad of two small boys to also raising teenagers. It was definitely an adjustment for the family, but the couple didn't think twice. Caroline Bryan has even said that despite the horrible tragedy their family decided to embrace the new normal and make the best of it. All of a sudden Bo and Tate had two older sisters and an older brother.

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline Bryan said during an interview with Robin Roberts. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

The country superstar puts his family first every day and has said that there is nothing more special than when they can be together, even describing jumping in to help parent Kris, Jordan and Til as an honor.

How Many Kids Does Luke Bryan Have?

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have five children, sons Bo, Tate and Til and daughters Kris and Jordan. The family frequently shares snapshots from life in the Bryan household on Instagram, from their epic "prank wars" to sweet moments spent outdoors and cherishing milestones.

Between his role as a judge on American Idol, massive tours and residency in Vegas, Bryan has his family right by his side.

Below, get to know a little bit more about Bryan's five children.

Thomas "Bo" Bryan

Bryan's son Thomas "Bo" Bryan turned 14 years old earlier this year. Bryan marked the occasion by sharing a photo with Bo.

"Happy birthday Bo Bryan. 14 already," Bryan wrote. "Time please slow down. I love you."

Tatum "Tate" Bryan

At 12 years old, Tate is the youngest of the Bryan children.

"He likes to be in the background," Caroline said of Tate during an interview on Good Morning America. "That's exactly how I am. I don't want to be front and center.

Tilden

Tilden, or Til, who recently turned 21, is the oldest boy.

"You can now legally buy me a glass of Chardonnay," Caroline Bryan shared in a caption celebrating Til's birthday. "We love you Prince!!!! Happy 21st bday!!!"

Kris Cheshire

Kris was born in 1998 and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. In 2021, Kris announced her clothing boutique, writing "Our secret is finally out....Shop Chesh is coming very soon & we cannot wait to share it with all of you."

Jordan Chesire

Born in 1995, Jordan is Bryan's oldest daughter. The University of Georgia grad was adopted by Luke and Caroline. In 2021, Luke walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding.

Luke Bryan's Wife

Luke has been married to his college sweetheart Caroline Boyer Bryan since 2006.

"We met my first week of college at a bar called Dingus, and we were just hangin' out," Caroline told the Get Real With Caroline Hobby podcast. "It was Thursday night. I was a freshman. It was my first time in a bar. I was so sheltered growing up in a very small town and I'd had the same boyfriend since 8th grade. ... Luke's personality was so big, I was staring at him like, 'Is this guy for real?' He was the second guy I ever kissed in my life. Ever."

Caroline frequently shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life on Instagram. In 2021, Luke celebrated his love getting 1 million followers on Instagram.

"My baby hit a million," Bryan wrote. "She won't brag but I will."

This article was originally published in 2019. It was updated on Nov. 8, 2022.

