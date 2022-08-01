Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to Host 2022 CMA Awards

The country music and sports worlds will collide on Nov. 9 when Luke Bryan teams up with NFL star Peyton Manning to host the 56th annual Country Music Association awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Bryan made the announcement while guest hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege," Bryan said. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

This will be Bryan's second time hosting the event. The night will mark Peyton's first time as host of the CMA Awards -- a huge honor for the country music fan.

Advertisement

"I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," Manning said. "I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

The nominees for the 56th annual CMA awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Country Music's Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said. "During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I'm sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."

Related Videos