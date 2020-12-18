Luke Bryan + Blake Shelton Rank Among Forbes' 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020

Country music's top-earning stars, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, made Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100: an annual list of the world's highest-paid celebrities.

Bryan's $45.5M, made off not just music but also his American Idol and commercial endorsement gigs, tied him for 62nd place with first-time entrant and Hamilton actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The American Idol cast tends to fare well on these lists. Ryan Seacrest, for example, ranks 28th after a $60M year.

Shelton's the second highest-grossing country act of the year, with his $43.5M earnings likely boosted by his own competition show gig with NBC's The Voice.

Country artist turned pop superstar Taylor Swift ranks high among recording artists, with her $63.5M earnings enough to rank 25th. Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton collaborator P!ink also made bank ($47M, to be exact) en route to a No. 57 ranking. The final country-adjacent entry, The Eagles, finished 75th and made $41M in a year in which the coronavirus pandemic put touring on the back-burner.

The Kardashian clan claims the two top spots, with Kylie Jenner ($590M) and her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West ($170M), finishing well ahead of the world's highest-paid athletes: Top 5 entrants Roger Federer (106.3M), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105M) and Lionel Messi ($104M). Celebs, media personalities and athletes Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, LeBron James and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson round out the Top 10.

Jenner's total earnings got a boost from the sale of a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty. West's fortune grew thanks in part to his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Others making the list in a year turned upside down by COVID-19 range from author James Patterson, Chef Gordon Ramsay and political pundit Rush Limbaugh to actor Ryan Reynolds, music legend Elton John and pop star Billie Eilish.

The Forbes list from last year included two country acts benefitting from high-grossing tours: Bryan and the Zac Brown Band.

