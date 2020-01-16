Luke Bryan Announces Proud to Be Right Here Tour, New Album

Luke Bryan will kick off his summer Proud to Be Right Here Tour on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The trek will include over 30 cities, including stops in St. Louis, Nashville, New York City and Los Angeles, and will feature opening acts Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.

Bryan also announced that his forthcoming seventh album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will be released on April 24. The album features previously released singles "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight." The album is the follow up to Bryan's 2017 album What Makes You Country.

Luke Bryan Tour Dates:

May 28 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center

May 29 -- St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 30 -- Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater

June 5 -- Orange Beach, AL -- The Wharf Amphitheater

June 18 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 19 -- Hartford, CT -- Xfinity Theatre

June 20 -- Columbia, MD -- Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Morgan Wallen only)

July 16 -- San Diego, CA -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Morgan Wallen)

July 17 -- Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 18 -- Sacramento, CA -- Toyota Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Bend, OR -- Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 24 -- Bend, OR -- Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 25 -- Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 30 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

July 31 -- Little Rock, AR -- Simmons Bank Arena

August 4 -- New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

August 5 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of NH Pavilion

August 6 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of NH Pavilion

August 14 -- Bangor, ME -- Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

August 21 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23 -- Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live

August 28 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 30 -- Charleston, SC -- TBA

September 24 -- Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena

September 25 -- St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

September 26 -- Green Bay, WI -- Resch Center

October 1 -- Bossier City, LA -- CenturyLink Center

October 2 -- Lafayette, LA -- Cajundome

October 8 -- Fresno, CA -- Save Mart Center

October 9 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Staples Center (without Morgan Wallen)

October 10 -- San Bernardino, CA -- Glen Helen Amphitheater (without Morgan Wallen)