Luke Bryan Announces Proud to Be Right Here Tour, New Album

Luke Bryan will kick off his summer Proud to Be Right Here Tour on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The trek will include over 30 cities, including stops in St. Louis, Nashville, New York City and Los Angeles, and will feature opening acts Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.
Bryan also announced that his forthcoming seventh album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will be released on April 24. The album features previously released singles "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight." The album is the follow up to Bryan's 2017 album What Makes You Country.
Read More: 10 Best Luke Bryan Songs
Luke Bryan Tour Dates:
May 28 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
May 29 -- St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 30 -- Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater
June 5 -- Orange Beach, AL -- The Wharf Amphitheater
June 18 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 19 -- Hartford, CT -- Xfinity Theatre
June 20 -- Columbia, MD -- Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Morgan Wallen only)
July 16 -- San Diego, CA -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Morgan Wallen)
July 17 -- Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 18 -- Sacramento, CA -- Toyota Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Bend, OR -- Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 24 -- Bend, OR -- Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 25 -- Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 30 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
July 31 -- Little Rock, AR -- Simmons Bank Arena
August 4 -- New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden
August 5 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of NH Pavilion
August 6 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of NH Pavilion
August 14 -- Bangor, ME -- Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
August 21 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 23 -- Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live
August 28 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion
August 29 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 30 -- Charleston, SC -- TBA
September 24 -- Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena
September 25 -- St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center
September 26 -- Green Bay, WI -- Resch Center
October 1 -- Bossier City, LA -- CenturyLink Center
October 2 -- Lafayette, LA -- Cajundome
October 8 -- Fresno, CA -- Save Mart Center
October 9 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Staples Center (without Morgan Wallen)
October 10 -- San Bernardino, CA -- Glen Helen Amphitheater (without Morgan Wallen)