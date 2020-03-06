Loretta Lynn's Ranch Helping Tennessee Tornado Victims: 'If We All Pull Together, We'll All Make It'

Loretta Lynn is helping out Tennessee residents displaced by the devastating tornado that touched down on March 3. The tornado, which took the lives of at least 25 people, destroyed multiple homes across middle Tennessee. The country legend's ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. is offering discounts to those in need.

"My ranch is offering discounted lodging and campground spaces for those who have lost their homes and need somewhere to go. If we all pull together, we'll all make it," Lynn told Fox News.

The Loretta Lynn Ranch Facebook page states that cabin reservations will be 50 perfect off the normal rate for those displaced by the tornado now through March 29. RV and primitive camping spots can be booked for 75 percent off the normal price.

According to the website, cabins are normally priced from $100-$200 per night, while RV and primitive camping normally runs from $20 to $40.

"Loretta has asked our ranch team to do everything possible to help our friends in Nashville who have lost their homes or been displaced because of this week's terrible tornado," reads a post on the Facebook page.

Read More: Loretta Lynn's Ranch Tells the Story of the Country Icon's Life

"My heart breaks for everyone who lost loved ones and those lost their homes in the tornado this week. One thing I know for sure is that Nashville will rebuild and be stronger and better," Lynn said. "I also know we will all pitch in and help one another and take care of each other."

Several country artists and artists with ties to Nashville have stepped up to help victims of the tornado. Kacey Musgraves held an online auction of her stage clothes to benefit tornado relief. Chris Young donated $50,000 to the Music City Inc. foundation. Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Next week, several artists, including Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne, will perform at a benefit concert to raise money for the people of Nashville. To Nashville, With Love will be held on March 9 at Marathon Music Works. Tickets are $75 and are available for purchase here.

If you wish to donate money to those impacted by the tornado, you may do so through the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Donate items to the Community Resource Center.