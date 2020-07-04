The 6 Best Brothers Osborne Songs

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of the country duo Brothers Osborne are brothers in real life (in case you didn't realize that). Originally from Deale, Maryland, the pair had a love of country music from an early age and even performed in a cover band as teenagers called Deuce and a Quarter.

Determined to pursue a career in music with T.J. on lead vocals and John on guitar, the brothers moved to Nashville. Soon after they secured a record deal and have maintained a steady career since their debut single "Let's Go There" was released in 2013. They have worked with numerous incredible country music artists throughout their careers, including Dierks Bentley and Lee Ann Womack.

With two full-length studio albums (and one live album) under their belts, there's sure to be a lot more to come from this duo. But we've rounded up the six best Brothers Osborne songs to date.

6. "Stay a Little Longer"

Co-written by the Osbornes and Shane McAnally, "Stay a Little Longer" is easily their most successful song to date. Featured on their second album Pawn Shop, the song was nominated for a Grammy for Vocal Duo of the Year. The song is catchy and upbeat, following a narrator who connects with an on again-off again lover. It's a timeless hit that you want to jam to every time it comes on the radio.

5. "It Ain't My Fault"

Written about a guy who just can't own up to his actions, "It Ain't My Fault" peaked at No. 14 on the US Country Airplay chart. Its cheeky music video featured the brothers as owners of a pawn shop getting robbed by men wearing masks with the faces of presidents, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama as a clear statement on our political system. It ended up winning Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards.

4. "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

One of the duo's most beautiful songs, "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" centers on a man reflecting on how his partner has changed his life. The dramatic music video for this Port Saint Joe single tells the story of the battle of addiction from the perspective of a bull rider. You see some exciting bull riding scenes and catch a glimpse of John as a cowboy and T.J. as an EMT.

3. "Shoot Me Straight"

Originally written as a ballad, the brothers incorporated a strong guitar riff from John. The song is incredibly long (over 6 minutes) but it really plays to both of the brothers' strengths. The music video is even an entertaining parody of the popular bro-country movement.

2. "21 Summer"

This single from the duo's first album Pawn Shop has a nostalgic feel as the narrator looks back on former summer love. The brothers have said that they were going for Jackson Browne vibes with this breezy ballad and I think they pulled it off.

1. "Weed, Whiskey and Willie"

Another song from their latest album Port Saint Joe, the slow-burning "Weed, Whiskey and Willie" follows a man who leans on his vices and heroes to get by after a heartache. It's a perfect country song that gives a fitting nod to one of the genre's biggest icons.

Now Watch: Songs Every Brooks and Dunn Fan Knows By Heart