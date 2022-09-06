Maren Morris has turned an insult from Fox News host Tucker Carlson into a positive for transgender organizations. Following Morris' response to Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr Aldean's transphobic comments, Brittany Aldean appeared on the Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson Tonight, during which Carlson called Morris a "lunatic...some kind of fake country music singer."

In response, Morris released a line of t-shirts that read "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person," along with the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for trans youth. All proceeds from sales of the shirts will be split between the TransLifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

In just one day, Morris raised over $100K dollars for the organizations.

"Over $100K raised," Morris wrote on social media. "Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics."

The back and forth began after Brittany Aldean captioned a make-up reveal video by writing "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Aldean's comment comes as states have considered or implemented actions to restrict access to gender affirming health care for LGBTQ+ youth.

Shortly after Brittany Aldean's comments, The Voice winner Cassadee Pope addressed the remark without tagging the influencer in a post on Instagram and Twitter.

"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Pope wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

In a response to Pope's post, Maren Morris spoke out about Aldean's comments, writing "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Conservative commentator Candance Owens replied to Pope and Morris, writing "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records."

Per Politifact, surgeries are not considered for prepubscent children.

"That is not true under any existing medical guidelines," Dr. Jack Turban, assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of California, told Politifact, in response for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent remarks that 'they're literally chopping off the private parts of young kids.' "No medical or surgical interventions are considered for prepubertal children."

According to the Endocrine Society's Clinical Practice Guideline, doctors recommend avoiding gender-affirming medications for transgender children diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Shortly after Brittany Aldean's remarks, Jason Aldean's longtime publicity firm The GreenRoom PR split with the singer.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," co-ownder Tyne Parrish told Billboard. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music -- he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

The publicity firm did not confirm whether Brittany Kerr Aldean's remarks were the reason for the split.

Trans Lifeline (877) 565-8860 is a trans-led organization that connects trans people to the community, support, and resources they need to survive and thrive.

