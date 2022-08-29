Maren Morris Calls Out Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany for Transphobic Comment

Maren Morris is among the country artists calling out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean for a recent comment on Aldean's Instagram.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Aldean wrote in a caption on a makeup reveal video.

Aldean's comment comes as states have considered or implemented actions to restrict access to gender affirming health care for LGBTQ+ youth.

The Voice winner Cassadee Pope addressed Aldean's comments without tagging the influencer in a post on Instagram and Twitter.

"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Pope wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

In a response to Pope's post, Maren Morris spoke out about Aldean's comments, writing "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

You?d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ?tomboy phase? to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) August 26, 2022

Conservative commentator Candance Owens replied to Pope and Morris, writing "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records."

According to Politifact, surgeries are not considered for prepubscent children.

"That is not true under any existing medical guidelines," Dr. Jack Turban, assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of California, told Politifact, in response for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' remarks that 'they're literally chopping off the private parts of young kids.' "No medical or surgical interventions are considered for prepubertal children."

According to the Endocrine Society's Clinical Practice Guideline, doctors recommend avoiding gender-affirming medications for transgender children diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Morris' husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, echoed Morris and Pope and praised his wife for using her voice.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them," Hurd wrote. "Badge of honor to have [Owens] engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with."

Morris responded to fan comments and asked them to direct their love and support to the LGBTQ+ community.

"Y'all have been so sweet and supportive today of me and Cassadee," Morris said. "I will say we can handle this s--. We've dealt with idiots, you know, for years saying insanely stupid stuff at us. But I would say check on your trans friends. Check on your gay friends. Anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bulls-- today and feel subhuman. Check on your friends."

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun also responded to Brittany Aldean's comments, writing "Waking up happy that my parents didn't raise me to be as rude and nasty as @brittanyaldean."

Morris' The Highwomen bandmate Brandi Carlile praised Morris for using her platform to support LGBTQ+ youth.

"Bravo @MarenMorris, it's when you selflessly bear another's burden that you actually reflect gods love," Carlile wrote. "Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior. It's tough...but good to see this hidden divide exposed in country music- let your little light shine."

Trans Lifeline (877) 565-8860 is a trans-led organization that connects trans people to the community, support, and resources they need to survive and thrive.

