Luke Combs is honestly one of my current favorites in country music. After I saw him performing at the iHeartCountry Festival in 2018 with a red solo cup in hand, I knew I liked him. This One's For You and This One's For You Too (an extension of the first album) has had four number one hits on the country airplay, which is incredibly impressive for such a new face. He's come a long way in a short amount of time and I'm personally enjoying watching his journey.

Luke Albert Combs was raised in Asheville, North Carolina. The singer moved to Nashville one month shy of graduating from Appalachian State University. Luckily for him, things worked in his favor as he was born for a music career in the spotlight.

He released two EPs in 2014, The Way She Rides and Can I Get an Outlaw. Following his first single "Hurricane" (which sold 15,000 copies in its first week), it's been quite a ride for Combs. The song debuted at number 46 on the country charts, but we re-released after he signed a record deal with Columbia Nashville and hit number one on the Billboard chart.

His 2019 headlining Beer Never Broke My Heart tour sold out in multiple cities after going on sale, and he undoubtedly has tons of new music in the works. He won Best New Artist at the 2018 CMA Awards and iHeart Music Awards and was even nominated for the best country album at the Billboard Music Awards. He was even invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2019. He's even worked with other incredible artists including Brooks & Dunn and Leon Bridges.

Here are the eight best Luke Combs songs, ranked.

8. "When It Rains It Pours"

The second single off Combs debut album was not only a number one hit in the US but was his first number one in Canada. The song really shows off Combs humor as he sings about a serious of unfortunate events after his girlfriend leaves him.

7. "Hurricane"

Combs's debut single really started off his career with a bang. He showed off his songwriter chops in this co-write with Thomas Archer and Taylor Phillips. The song compares an interaction with an ex comparable to the destruction of a hurricane, which definitely resonated with listeners.

6. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

This cheeky single came from Combs's second album, What You See Is What You Get, the same album that gave us duet with Eric Church, "Does to Me." Combs sings about all of the disappointing things in life that are never a cold beer. We couldn't agree more! Luke and beer are always better together.

5. "Houston, We Got a Problem"

From the deluxe album This One's For You Too, this tune shows Texas some love. He sings about how while Texas may have everything, it doesn't compare to having the one he loves. Reaching 22 on the country charts, this is a fun song with a little NASA tie-in (NASA, Houston, see what he did there?).

4. "Must've Never Met You"

This song hit the top twenty on the country charts. It's intimate and just one of the many examples that showcase the singer's strong vocal talents. His raspy voice takes us on a journey where he talks about how hard it is to get over the loved one he lost.

3. "One Number Away"

This song about a man trying not to fall apart and call his ex was an instant hit. Another number one, the video is just as powerful as the lyrics themselves.

2. "She Got the Best of Me"

Combs wrote this hit four years before recording it at a bar in Nashville called Tin Roof. This song was Combs's fourth consecutive number one and for a reason. The lyrics follow the narrator who can't stop thinking about the girl that "got the best of him" with a catchy chorus and some outstanding vocals.

1. "Beautiful Crazy"

Written with Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford, the song debuted at number six before even being released as a single. The song showcases Combs' talents as a musician with this heartfelt love song.

