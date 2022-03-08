Brothers Osborne React to Song Being Pulled From Country Radio

While accepting the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) award for Duo of the Year, TJ Osborne of EMI Records Nashville's Brothers Osborne delivered what could be perceived as a slight at the system: "About a week ago, they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little wind put in our sails."

After John Osborne clarified in the ACM press room that his brother and bandmate made his statement partially "in jest," both members added more context to frustrations over "I'm Not For Everyone" being yanked from country airwaves.

"We don't necessarily get the love that some other artists do on radio. And it's just a fact. Tonight, I guess some people were upset that I said that," TJ said. "But I said a true statement: Our single literally got pulled last week and we just won an award. If you're upset about that, maybe you're part of the problem."

Despite award show acclaim and coveted spots on major tours, Brothers Osborne has notched just two Top 10 country airplay hits: 2015's "Stay a Little Longer" and "Burning Man," a 2018 team-up with Dierks Bentley.

"As days go on, as we progress and things evolve within the industry, there are a lot more avenues," John continued. "To have a lot of success at radio is really amazing and has done a lot of people a lot of good, has changed their lives, but there [is] more than one way to do it. At one point there wasn't, and now there are a lot of ways. We see people getting successes through winning awards, and our beautiful industry lifting us up, and other people building their careers just via the internet with no record deals at all, so there are a lot of opportunities for a lot of artists and in my own humble opinion, I think that is amazing. I think that's incredible and a beacon for us in this industry."

Beyond taking home an ACM award for Duo of the Year for a third time (previous wins came in 2016 and 2017), Brothers Osborne performed twice during Amazon Prime Video's Monday night (March 7) broadcast. First came "Skeletons," followed by show-closing Brittney Spencer collaboration "These Boots Are Made For Walking."

This year's ACM Awards were held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

