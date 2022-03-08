Dolly Parton Dedicated 2022 ACM Awards Show to Ukraine: 'I Want Us to Send Our Love and Hope'

Dolly Parton opened the 2022 ACM Awards by acknowledging the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The singer dedicated the show to Ukraine and sent "love and hope" to the country.

"I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that. I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," Parton said. "Let's dedicate this whole show to them and pray for peace around this crazy world."

Country band Old Dominion, who were awarded Vocal Group of the Year, echoed Parton's statements.

"So many people here have fought for their dreams," bandmember Brad Tursi said. "But there are people fighting for their lives right now."

Parton co-hosted the award show with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. She also shared the stage with Kelsea Ballerini to perform her song "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," from her newly released album Run Rose Run, a companion piece to the novel of the same name she co-wrote with James Patterson.

The 57th Annual ACM Awards were streamed on Amazon Prime on March 7. Miranda Lambert was named Enterainer of the Year, while Chris Stapleton took home the award for Male Artist of the Year and Carly Pearce was named Female Artist of the Year.

See the full list of winners here.

Visit here for ways to help the people of Ukraine.

