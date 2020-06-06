Loretta Lynn's Ranch Tells the Story of the Country Icon's Life

If you're a fan of the Coal Miner's Daughter (and who isn't?), get ready to take a trip down memory lane to Loretta Lynn's ranch in Hurricane Mills. Just an hour west of Nashville, this Tennessee ranch is the ultimate tourist attraction for country music fans. You'll even get the chance to visit a replica of her childhood home and trace her musical and personal journey from Butcher Holler to country legend.

The ranch has campgrounds that are open year round, but you can also rent a cabin if you aren't up for that. There are a couple of tour options that will show you everything you need to know about the music legend. You get to see the Plantation Home, coal mine, a replica of her Butcher Holler home and more. Special events are also held throughout the year, such as concerts and shows and the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Bike Festival.

Read More: Butcher Holler, Kentucky is Hallowed Ground Every Country Fan Should Visit at Least Once

The Loretta Lynn Ranch has so much in store for its visitors, including multiple museums. The 18,000 square foot Coal Miner's Daughter Museum has a huge collection of memorabilia and awards from Lynn's career as well as mementos from her peers in the entertainment industry. The Doll and Fan Museum (located in the Grist Mill) features dolls and gifts that fans have sent Lynn throughout her career. Loretta's Frontier Homestead features original artifacts from the original log cabins on the property. The Grist Mill Museum features equipment used to produce corn meal dating back to the 1800s. It's also home to the original generator that provides electricity to the mill and Plantation Home. The Native American Artifacts Museum honors Lynn's Cherokee heritage and showcases Native American artifacts that the singer has collected over the years.

The Western Town area, where the Grist Mill is located, is full of activities. You can take a trail ride on horseback or visit the creek, pool, corn hole, game room or more for hours of family fun.

When you've been able to make your way through all of the museums, don't forget to stop at one of the many gift shops. The Grist Mill Gift Shop, Plantation Shop, Western Store, Loretta's Snack Shop and the Camp Store are full of goodies. Ranging from handmade milkshakes at the Snack Shop to Loretta Lynn memorabilia available for purchase, there is something for everyone.

Now Watch: Songs Every Loretta Lynn Fan Knows By Heart