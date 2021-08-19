Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you got a certain real estate agent top of mind? If you're looking to thank your realtor for helping to settle on the home that once seemed like a Zillow dream, it's best to use a personal touch. Gift certificates are an unemotional way to say thank you for the help you had in buying a home. While the ultimate present is referrals, these gifts for realtors are another great place to start.

Real estate agents are always hustling. When picking up something for your personal realtor (or friends who are realtors), go with something that will match their enthusiasm. Gifting may be an easier job than selling a house, but both result in heaps of gratitude when done well. Check out these six options of gifts for your realty friends.

Best Gift Ideas for Realtors

A realtor might not be too keen to wear a graphic T-shirt to work, but this lowkey, high-quality pair of socks are the perfect gift to hype them up before heading into an open house. These "SOLD" socks will help your real estate agent visualize their big goals.

Thanks to a blend of cotton and nylon, they fit male and female agents. Comfortable and motivating, just like a good agent should be.

Wine is always a great gift, but they say it tastes even better when celebrating as a first-time homebuyer. This burlap wine cover is more creative than a gift card and will certainly be more fun to open. Sip it down because nothing pours better than moving into your forever home! This is a gift your agent can use again and again.

The tumbler that comes in this unique gift box is the closest thing you might find to a keepsake for realtors. Last I heard, "Everything I touch turns to sold" was being picked up as a mantra by real estate companies across the country. I even think I heard them chanting it as I walked past the local REMAX office.

The candle that comes with the mug is hotter than today's housing market, but this is a home gift set that your realtor can use to cool down in their own space at the end of a long day.

The best realtors are always working. While that definitely could not be me, you've got to appreciate the grind they have. It's not easy to stay up on social media marketing, meeting clients, and managing sales all at once.

This portfolio binder is a great gift idea to help a realtor keep it together. Store chargers, tablets, phones, and important documents all in one place. It's not the most sentimental selection, but your agent will appreciate the professionalism.

A laptop table is another thoughtful gift for realtors that shows them you see how hard they're working. With a fold-out shelf for water bottles or coffee cups, this lap desk is as multi-focused as the real estate agent in your life. It adjusts to various heights as well, and we all know flexible adjustments are what turns a good deal closing into a great one.

Charcuterie and cutting boards are always reliable housewarming gifts that leave a lasting impression. If your realtor has just settled on their own home, this gift is a great way to say thank you for all they did when you were on the hunt. The board comes in three sizes and various types of wood, making it a perfect option for any occasion.

Amazon is full of other great gift ideas for hustling realtors. Say thank you for all the hard work your real estate agent puts in with other practical and thoughtful options.

