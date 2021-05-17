HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack "Fell In Love" With Tennessee

Christina Haack has come a long way since she first submitted a demo tape to HGTV with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple became HGTV stars overnight due to their hit series Flip or Flop which followed their real estate flips in Orange County, California. Years later after the couple divorced, Christina is fully focused on her kids and herself. She even went back to her maiden name.

Following her divorce from El Moussa with whom she shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden, the reality star was married to second husband Ant Anstead. The couple welcomed another child, son Hudson, before calling it quits after two years of marriage. But even though she's no longer Christina Anstead, the talented designer isn't letting any of her personal drama affect her professional life. She's still starring on HGTV's Flip or Flop with her ex, has her own show Christina On The Coast, published a book with her nutritionist, and even partnered with Spectra Furniture to release her own home furniture line. She's a boss lady extraordinaire while managing to be a good mom for her three kids.

Though the Anaheim native is fully based in Newport Beach, she recently fell in love with the countryside of Tennessee and decided to purchase a second home there. And not just any home -- a massive farmhouse with tons of land on the property.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Haack tells PEOPLE.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she says. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

So after the trip, Christina went back to Tennessee to look at properties and it seemed like the perfect house popped up on the market. Naturally, she snagged it immediately.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she says. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

The HGTV star seems to be successfully co-parenting with her ex/co-star and his new fiance, Heather Rae Young. In fact, Christina even sent Heather flowers on Mother's Day and Heather sent some to Christina as well. The two women posted photos of their flowers on social media and seem to be getting along as well as they can for the sake of the kids.