Did You Know HGTV's 'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Is a Talented Singer?

If you're a fan of HGTV's Home Town, you know that Erin Napier is a talented interior designer. Alongside her husband, Ben Napier, Erin became a popular HGTV star hosting the show in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi. The couple quickly rose in popularity similar to Chip and Joanna Gaines from their own hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper. We know that Erin is as skilled at drawing as home renovation, but did you know she has another hidden talent? She's actually a really talented singer and fans have seen glimpses of her talent on Home Town as well as on social media.

According to Erin, she started singing back in high school to earn some money at a local coffee shop. She shared a bit of her history with fans on Instagram back in 2016 and even performed "You Are My Sunshine." Y'all...she's really good.

"When I was 14, I started playing music at the coffee house in downtown Laurel to earn my money. I did that until I graduated high school, when my interests in art just kind of edged out my interest in music, and @scotsman.co still mourns it, always asking me to sing him a song. It just wasn't where my heart was anymore. It's been so long since I played. At least a year," Erin shared.

In 2020, she shared an Instagram post with a video of herself singing "Something to Love" by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Apparently, the song is a favorite of her daughter Helen which makes it even more special to share with fans, especially during the tough pandemic.

The same year we also got to see Erin sing on the set of her show Home Town. In the episode, she and Ben were helping Mike and Glenn, a couple from Alabama, get settled into their new town while updating their historic home. Mike is a talented guitar player, so Erin signs them up to perform together at a local open mic. Their performance of "Amazing Grace" was truly stunning...even Mike looked impressed by Erin's pipes.

Read More: HGTV Stars Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus are a Match Made in Design Heaven

"I haven't done an open mic night since I was in college," Erin explained on the TV show. "This is just for fun and a way for me to drag Mike and Glenn out to meet some people."

"When I started dating Erin and fell in love with her, I had no idea she was talented," Ben explained.

Erin, trying to be humble, told her husband, "Quit bragging!"

"Why? I'm married to you, I'm allowed to brag on you," Ben responds. "The world would be a lot better place if people would brag on people more."

"I used to be musical, now I'm rusty," she insisted. "I did it cause I thought it would be fun to drag Mike into it."

We really hope that Erin continues to provide more singing videos for her fans because we really can't get enough. If you want some more, check out her cover of Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee."