Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Atlanta-Area Equestrian Farm's Available for $7.5 Million

Back in October 2019, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his business managers were connected to a $9.495 million all-cash sale of a 46-acre estate in Powder Springs, Georgia, which is around a half-hour west of Atlanta.

In January, the property hit the market again, with Realtor.com listing the new price as a relatively cheap $7.5 million.

The Rock is Forbes' highest-paid actor two years running, with the forthcoming Netflix film Red Notice alone earning him a staggering $23.5 million. So if anyone can take a nearly $2 million loss on real estate during the coronavirus pandemic, it's him.

Even with its lowered price, Realtor reports that the property costs 2,345 percent more than other nearby real estate.

Per Patch, the Cobb County property includes an 14,791 square foot, eight bedroom main house built in 2002. The AJC describes the mansion as a French country manor. It features "wide plank old growth walnut flooring, great stone fireplaces, high ceilings, great natural light, owners suite on the main level (opens to flat walk out private backyard), pool, pool pavilion, two apartments, 5 car garage and large flat grassy lawn area."

Read More: Florida Georgia Line's 'May We All' Movie Musical Is In The Works

It's also an equestrian estate with a working 12 stall barn, riding arena with viewing deck, a custom pool and pool house, a walk-in wine cellar, a hay barn and a 1867 farmhouse with historic log cabin.

It makes sense for the professional wrestler turned Hollywood megastar to want to live near a film industry hotspot like Atlanta. At least one upcoming movie starring Johnson, DC Comics' Black Adam, has been filming in the Peach State.

Most hints point to Johnson renting another mansion in the Atlanta area while he's in town for work, so there's no guarantee that he even lived on the equestrian estate.

Now Watch: These Kenny Rogers Songs Capture an Appeal Spanning From Los Angeles to Nashville