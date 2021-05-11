Who is David Bromstad, Host of HGTV's 'My Lottery Dream Home'?

David Bromstad is widely recognized as the host of HGTV's My Lottery Dream Home. The interior designer grew up in Minnesota but has been living in Florida for years after becoming a successful HGTV star. You might not realize that while he's notably a host, Bromstad is actually a talented designer whose days on the home network date all the way back to 2006.

Here are some things you probably didn't know about David Bromstad.

1. He got his big start thanks to Disney

As a major Disney fan, Bromstad enrolled at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida after high school which is well known for helping people get jobs at Disney. He worked as a Disney illustrator but after he was put on leave, he decided to start his own company. Bromstad Studio designed fantasy bedrooms for children which sounds seriously cool.

2. He was the very first winner of HGTV's Design Star

A friend encouraged Bromstad to audition for a new reality show on HGTV. So after relocating to Miami Beach, he did just that. In the very first season of Design Star, Bromstad won the grand prize, a car, and was able to host his own show on the network after proving his impressive design skills alongside nine other hopeful designers.

3. He loves tattoos

If there's one thing you quickly notice about the TV star, it's that Bromstad is unashamed of how much he loves inking his body. He's covered in tattoos including numerous Disney-themed marks like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and always plenty of colors. Which makes sense because as you can see from his Miami home, the man loves some color.

4. He's appeared in numerous HGTV shows over the years

In addition to HGTV Design Star and My Lottery Dream Home, Bromstad has hosted Color Splash and Beach Flip as well as competed on Rock the Block alongside numerous other respected interior design experts. He's also been a guest judge on Brother vs. Brother, the series where the Property Brothers compete against each other in a home renovation project.

5. He doesn't play the lottery

You might think that after years of helping lottery winners find their dream homes Bromstad would want to also buy the occasional lottery ticket for the chance to win big. But no, as far as he's concerned, he's already doing just fine.

"I already won the lottery when I won 'Design Star' almost 14 years ago," he told the Orlando Sentinel. "Lightning does not strike twice. I'm too cheap. I'd rather buy a pair of shoes than a Lotto ticket."