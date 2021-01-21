20 Best Country Songs About Wine

Country music is known for its drinking songs. Garth Brooks knows the power of "Two Pina Coladas" and a good "Beer Run," George Jones and Alan Jackson told us all about "White Lightning," Toby Keith asked us to raise our "Red Solo Cup," Luke Bryan enjoys counting margarita and pretty much everyone in Nashville nowadays croons about downing a shot of tequila.

And while there's an endless supply of tunes from country artists about good 'ole Tennessee Whiskey, there's also plenty of country songs about sipping a glass of wine. Sit back, grab your favorite champagne, chardonnay, or bottle of red and listen to our playlist while you're drinkin'. While there are tons of songs out there perfect for the wino in your life -- "Champagne Supernova" by Oasis, "Red Red Wine" by UB40, "Blood Red Wine" by the Rolling Stones, and "Elderberry Wine" by Elton John, these are all of our favorites.

1. "Strawberry Wine," Deana Carter

A modern classic, this track from Deana Carter has become a country karaoke staple for many since its 1995 release. Fun fact: The Chicks frequently added their own cover of the track to their concert setlists.

2. "Two More Bottles of Wine," Emmylou Harris

Written by Delbert McClinton, this 1978 cut from Emmylou Harris tells of a character left behind by their love after making a move to Los Angeles.

3. "Wine After Whiskey," Carrie Underwood

Featured on her 2012 record Blown Away, this Carrie Underwood track compares a fiery love to the sting of a strong whiskey.

4. "Sangria," Blake Shelton

This No. 1 hit for Blake Shelton tells of a woman whose "lips taste like sangria," a popular drink that mixes red wine with fruit and juices.

5. "Wine Colored Roses," George Jones

This 1986 tune from country legend George Jones tells of a man who sends roses "the color of grapes on the vine," which signals his continuing love for someone who left because of his alcoholism.

6. "That's Asking Too Much of the Wine," Conway Twitty

A true honky-tonk heartbreak song, this 1974 cut from Conway Twitty is all about trying to escape from heartbreak through alcohol.

7. "Wine, Women, and Song," Loretta Lynn

This Top 3 hit for Loretta Lynn speaks of a woman fed up with her man spending all of his time and money on -- yep, you guessed it -- wine, women, and song.

8. "Hide the Wine," Carly Pearce

This breakthrough hit for Carly Pearce talks about how a few sips of wine can get you into a whole lot of trouble.

9. "Red Wine + White Couch," Danielle Bradbury

Sometimes love turns you into a real idiot. That's the theme of this track from Danielle Bradbury, which compares loving someone to the anxiety of sipping red wine on a white couch.

10. "Dust On The Bottle," David Lee Murphy

Another beloved tune from the 90s, "Dust on the Bottle" reminds us that that wine isn't the only thing that gets sweeter with time.

11. "The Wine We Drink," Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

This cut from 2013 album Good Light reminds us all that love is about the little moments you share together.

12. "Cigarettes and Wine," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

This stunner from songwriter Jason Isbell introduces the listener to a mysterious woman who smells of cigarettes and wine.

13. "Heaven Was a Drink of Wine," Merle Haggard

This 1979 cut by the one and only Merle Haggard was given new life by Eric Church, whose live cover is featured on his 2017 live record, 61 Days In Church Volume 4.

14. "Good With Wine," Eric Paslay

There's nothing like finding the right person, and that's what this 2014 track from Eric Paslay is all about.

15. "Smoke and Wine," Hank Williams III

This hard-hitting tune follows a man who gets through life with "a little bit of smoke and a whole lotta wine."

16. "Wine or Whiskey," Natalie Stovall

Written by Lori McKenna, Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook and the late Andrew Dorff, "Wine or Whiskey" sources pop production to soundtrack Stovall's smooth, questioning vocals.

17. "Sangria Wine," Jerry Jeff Walker

This track from his classic 1973 record Viva Terlingua is the best ode to making and drinking sangria that we've heard (sorry, Blake Shelton).

18. "Melva's Wine," Johnny Cash

This lonesome tune from Johnny Cash is a bittersweet remembrance of a lost loved one.

19. "Thunderbird Wine," Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Sometimes it's hard to get away from the past, and this track from Jason Boland & The Stragglers examines the pain of being stuck in the thoughts of yesterday.

20. "Yesterday's Wine," George Jones and Merle Haggard/Willie Nelson

This classic track is one of the ultimate sing-along drinking tunes there is. Whether it's Willie's original or the beloved duet from George and Merle, we'll raise a glass to this track any day.

