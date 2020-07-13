Luke Bryan to Host 'CMA Best of Fest' Tonight on ABC

CMA Fest may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), but that's not stopping the CMA from sharing unforgettable performances with country fans everywhere.

On Monday (July 13), Luke Bryan will host CMA Best of Fest, featuring 28 performances from the annual country music festival, including one new performance from Bryan and Darius Rucker.

The three-hour program will feature appearances from Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, Joan Jett, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Jim Gaffigan, Lionel Richie, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan and Rita Wilson will also make special guest appearances.

See the full lineup below.

CMA Fest dates back to its 1972 origins as Fan Fair. The 2020 edition of CMA Fest was scheduled for June 4-7. The event returns next year, June 10-13, 2021.

Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for country music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision," a statement from the Country Music Association read. "As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff and country music community."

CMA Fest tickets for next year's event are available here.