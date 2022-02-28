With over 20 No. 1 hits under his belt, Jason Aldean is a country music force to be reckoned with. The Georgia native was born Jason Aldine Williams and never looked back after moving to Nashville to pursue music when he was 21 and just getting started.

Best known for his laid-back vibe and country-rock songs where the lyrics are almost too fast, Aldean has been cranking out hits since his 2005 debut single, "Hicktown."

These are the 16 best Jason Aldean songs to date.

1. "Dirt Road Anthem"

This country rap song featured on Aldean's 2010 album My Kinda Party earned the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. In 2011, he performed the song at the CMT Music Awards with rapper Ludacris. The song reached 4x platinum and is a great example of how Aldean stays true to himself while having fun with his music.

2. "Crazy Town"

The last single from Wide Open, "Crazy Town" really epitomizes a classic Aldean song. The country-rock song describes how crazy the Nashville music scene is and ultimately peaked at No. 2 on the country charts.

3. "Any Ol' Barstool"

Released as the third single from 2016 album They Don't Know, "Any Ol' Barstool" was another number one on the country charts.

4. "My Kinda Party"

Originally recorded by Brantley Gilbert for his 2009 album Modern Day Prodigal Son, Aldean covered the song as the lead single off his album with the same name. It's yet another solid country-rock song in Aldean's repertoire.

5. "She's Country"

Another single from Wide Open, "She's Country" became Aldean's second No. 1 hit on the charts. It's been certified 2x platinum and is still one of the singer's most beloved songs.

6. "Big Green Tractor"

The second single from Wide Open, "Big Green Tractor" was Aldean's third number one hit in 2009. Aldean loved the song, which was written by Jim Collins and Paul Overstreet. Even a decade later it's one of the singer's most popular love songs.

7. "Don't You Wanna Stay"

This duet with Kelly Clarkson off My Kinda Party is a nice change of pace from the typical rock songs Aldean normally gravitates towards. Clarkson is the perfect accompaniment (that girl can sing) for the song, which earned both artists a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

8. "Amarillo Sky"

Co-written by Big & Rich, "Amarillo Sky" was originally recorded for Rich in 2001. Aldean covered the song on his self-titled debut album in 2005. The singer earned nominations for two Academy of Country Music Awards for Video of the Year and Song of the Year.

9. "When She Says Baby"

Released as the final single from the 2012 album Night Train, which featured "The Only Way I Know," "When She Says Baby" reached number two on the Country Billboard charts.

10. "The Truth"

Originally recorded by Trent Willmon in 2008, Aldean covered the song on his album Wide Open. The number one hit is the singer's favorite song from his 2009 album.

11. "Burnin' It Down"

The first single from the 2014 album Old Boots, New Dirt, "Burnin' It Down" hit number one on the country charts. Although Aldean thought the ballad was sexy "baby making music," critics thought it sounded a bit creepy. The song earned Aldean the Top Country Song award at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

12. "Lights Come On"

Released as the lead single from Aldean's 2016 album They Don't Know, "Lights Come On" peaked at number 3 on the Billboard charts and is reminiscent of his earlier country-rock classics.

13. "Tonight Looks Good on You"

A single from Old Boots, New Dirt, "Tonight Looks Good on You" is another country love song that is well executed by Aldean. Though it only hit number 6 on the chart, it's one of his classics for a reason.

14. "Johnny Cash"

From the 2007 album Relentless, "Johnny Cash" was initially recorded by Tracy Byrd in 2005. Aldean's cover was his fourth Top 10 hit on the charts. While the song isn't about Cash himself, it references blasting out his music in the chorus.

15. "Fly Over States"

Released as the fifth single from My Kinda Party, "Fly Over States" became Aldean's 7th No. 1.

Honorable Mentions: "You Make It Easy," "Drowns the Whiskey" (featuring Miranda Lambert," "Rearview Town," "Girl Like You," "Wheels Rollin'," "We Back," "Blame It On You," "This Nothin' Town," "A Little More Summertime," "Got What I Got," "Laughed Until We Cried," "Gonna Know We Were Here," "First Time Again," "Tattoos On This Town," and "Take a Little Ride."

16. "If I Didn't Love You"

Featuring Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You" was released on July 23, 2021, as the first single from Alden's tenth studio album, Macon, Georgia. The song was written by Lydia Vaughan, Kurt Allison, John Morgan. The power ballad became an instant hit debuting at No. 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It also debuted at No. 2 on the Hot country SongsCharg, becoming the highest debut for a duet between a female and male artist. By October 2021, the song rose to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, becoming the country singer's 24th No.1 single on the chart.

This story previously ran on Aug. 5, 2020.

