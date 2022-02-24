Jason Aldean Sells Catalog to Spirit Music for $100 Million

Jason Aldean has sold 90 percent of his recorded music catalog to indie Spirit Music Group for $100 million. According to sources, the deal covers the country singer's discography, which started in 2005 with his self-titled debut album through his ninth album released in 2019, 9. Aldean has received a total of four Grammy Award nominations, two nominations being for Best Country Album. The singer's discography encompasses 24 No. 1 country songs, 34 top 10 songs, and six RIAA-certified Platinum studio albums.

The acquisition is also said to include neighboring rights and SoundExchange royalties, and Aldean is set to retain an income interest. "It's cool that a company like Spirit, that's been around so long, has taken over my music catalog," Aldean stated. "It's something really important to me, so I'm glad it'll be looked after."

CEO of Spirit Music Nashville, Frank Rogers stated Aldean, "has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades. His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. Spirit Music Group is excited to partner with Jason and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world."

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer was represented in the million-dollar deal by Kent Marchus from Marcus & Colvin LLP. Spirit, founded in 1995, was represented by Reed Smith.

"Jason Aldean is one of country music's elite headliners and the breadth and depth of his work is undeniable," stated Jon Singer, Chairman, Spirit Music Group. "We welcome Jason's impressive collection of works to the Spirit Music Group catalog and are committed to being an active partner in safeguarding and building upon the success of these recordings."

