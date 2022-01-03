Jason Aldean Celebrates New Year With Former President Donald Trump

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean rang in the new year with former President Donald Trump. The country singer posted several images on social media showing him spending some time with the former president at a New Year's celebration and at the golf course the day after.

Joined by the singer's sister Kasi and her husband Chuck Wicks, the couple attended a New Year's Eve party at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida hosted by the former 45th President and his wife Melania. Several photos show the country celebrities in formal Black-tie attire, as Brittany was seen wearing an all-black off-the-shoulder gown with a leg split, while the country singer was seen in a black tuxedo.

The couple both posted the photo of them with Trump to Instagram with Aldean captioning the post, "Well, this New Years was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T...... this man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes."

This isn't the first time the couple has been vocal about their own political views. They both went viral on social media after their children were seen sporting anti-Joe Biden t-shirts on Britney's Instagram. The children were wearing shirts with phrases saying "Hidin' from Biden,'' and "Anti-Biden Social Club."

Read More: Jason Aldean's Wife Launches Politically Conservative Clothing Line

A few months later, Brittney went on to team up with Alden's sister Kasi to launch a new line that showcased their political viewpoints, representing their conservative values. The clothing line consisted of different designs which featured several political slogans, including "Unapologetically Conservative," "Military Lives Matter," and "Un-silent Majority."

Despite the feedback from the audience, the country music singer has also been very vocal about his and his family's political values, saying he wouldn't apologize for his own beliefs. In September he went on to defend his family, sharing an image of an American flag to his Instagram with the caption that read, "I will never apologize for my beliefs or for my love for my family and country."

