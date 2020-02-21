Watch George Strait's Flawless Cover of a Merle Haggard Classic

When you think of country music there are undoubtedly many names that come to mind. Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, and recent stars like Kacey Musgraves. But it's indisputable that two names that should definitely make your list of top country artists include George Strait and Merle Haggard.

Both men are country legends, coming from different generations. In fact, Haggard was a personal hero to Strait before and during his professional career. In 2016, Strait even talked about his admiration for Haggard in an interview with The Daily Beast.

"I listen to all kinds of music, but Merle was the man and he passed away this year. I make it a point to do a short tribute to him during the shows and make sure that nobody forgets about Merle's legacy."

Strait even mentioned that Haggard helped influence his career.

"Right now, I'm doing "Mama Tried" and "Workin' Man Blues" and then "My Life's Been Grand," Strait said when asked about the essential Haggard songs.

"I end the tribute with that song. There are tons of Merle Haggard songs you could pick out. He was such a huge influence on me and my career."

We're still not over Strait's cover from 2018 when performing at the Super Dome in New Orleans. During this rare performance, Strait busted out the Hag's 1982 classic "Are The Good Times Really Over (I Wish A Buck Was Still Silver)."

Check out the video of Strait's performance below.

Merle Haggard's classic tune came out more than 35 years ago. And if you ask those in New Orleans who saw the show, the good times definitely keep rolling on. Here's to many more Haggard covers during George Strait performances in the future.

This article was originally published in May of 2018.

