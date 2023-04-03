Jen Landon is dynamite in leather at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The actress, best known for her role as the fan-favorite, foul-mouthed Dutton ranch hand Teeter on Yellowstone, hit the CMT red carpet in a two-piece leather suit reminiscent of country star Faith Hill's iconic 1990s leather getups.

Landon's all-leather look is like a western remix of something out of The Matrix. The actress paired her slim-fitting bootcut leather chaps with a matching cropped vest featuring a plunging V-neck and delicate black tank underneath. She let the light-catching leather texture and streamlined silhouette speak for itself, keeping accessories to a minimum - save for a jet-black, bunkhouse-approved cowboy hat.

The Yellowstone star opted for a black smoky eye and otherwise natural makeup. She pinned her blonde tresses up in a messy bun, leaving a few strands of wispy side bangs loose. Landon's leather tuxedo look is eerily similar to the iconic leather-on-leather fits worn by country legend Faith Hill in the 1990s. Check out Hill's look in the below photo, taken during a performance by the singer at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas in 1999.

Landon was joined onstage at the CMT Music Awards by her Yellowstone co-star Ian Bohen and artist HARDY. Landon and Bohen's Yellowstone co-star, country singer Lainey Wilson, is this year's most-nominated artist at the CMT Awards, with four nods across major categories.

Advertisement

Yellowstone fans eagerly await the hit drama's Season 5, Part 2 premiere, with murmurs that scheduling conflicts have impacted the show's production schedule. Ian Bohen addressed the rumors about the series' long-awaited return in an interview with CMT on the red carpet, saying that fans can expect Yellowstone to return "later this year."

"Just be patient with us," said Bohen, adding that fans won't be disappointed. "It takes a long time to make, but it's worth the wait. I promise."

Related Videos