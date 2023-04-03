The red carpet was heating up at the 2023 CMT Awards in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2. While many of the night's nominees rocked the red carpet solo (hello, Lainey Wilson), both of the evening's hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, along with numerous nominees, had their significant other on their arms before the festivities began. From budding new romances to some of country music's longest love stories, here are all of the cutest couples to hit the red carpet at the CMT Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Co-host Kelsea Ballerini's love life has been the talk of the town since her divorce from Morgan Evans last fall. After the superstar caused a stir with speculation of a romance earlier this year with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, the couple has finally confirmed their status, making their big red carpet-debut. They couldn't have been cuter as they smiled for the cameras, with Chase playing the role of supportive boyfriend for Kelsea's big night hosting.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake and Gwen are always all smiles on the red carpet, clear fan favorites of the evening. Each brought their own take on a suit jacket and black tie, with Blake in his signature blue jeans and Stefani adding some glam with her gold sparkly skirt and furry knee-high boots.

Charles Esten and Patty Hanson

Charles Esten and his wife Patty looked cozy together in matching black as they took the red carpet arm in arm. The Outer Banks star recently released new music inspired by his wife of over 30 years.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Co-host Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn stunned on the red carpet with their evening wear-inspired looks in all white and black. From Kane's color block jacket to Katelyn's long white gloves, they are absolutely perfection together. The couple is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for their duet "Thank God," which they will be performing together during the show.

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Before Wynonna Judd brought down the house with her Ashley McBryde duet, she had longtime love on her arm, Cactus Moser. Judd and Brandi Carlile are nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Rose."

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon

Lily Rose and wife Daira Eamon couldn't have been cuter as they hit the carpet together prior to Rose's performance during the show. The happy couple made their newlywed debut after tying the knot in Nashville on March 25.

HARDY + Caleigh Ryan

HARDY had longtime love, wife Caleigh Ryan on his arm when he arrived to the red carpet. HARDY is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year with Lainey Wilson for "Wait in the Truck."

