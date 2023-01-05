Faith Hill Shows 'Rare Look' at Tim McGraw in Hilarious Dance Video

To country fans, Tim McGraw may be a superstar, but when he's with his wife Faith Hill and three daughters, he's just a dad and husband. Hill recorded and shared a "rare" look into McGraw's at-home personality this week.

The clip finds McGraw riding in the backseat of a car with what sounds like Hill and possibly one of their daughters in the front. The singer is certainly riding in style, though, as he is hilariously rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo's "Good For You." Hill secretly records McGraw's flamboyant dance moves, featuring waving arms, as she and the other passenger laugh and understandably ask, "What is happening?" At the end of the clip, McGraw shows a look of surprise as he catches Hill recording him. Hill uploaded the video to social media, writing that it is a "rare" look at the McGraw she and her daughters know.

"This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," she writes. "I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts.

Regardless..... It's worth it."

Hill then gives some advice to fans, encouraging them to enter into the new year with McGraw's free attitude.

Advertisement

"Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim's moves," she writes. "It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present."

McGraw and Hill share three adult daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. McGraw has shared a few family moments throughout the holiday season. Lately, the family has gotten together and dressed up in costume for fun theme nights, including a Godfather night and an "icon" night. McGraw also recently shared a video of himself enjoying one of his Christmas presents: a virtual reality headset.

"Got @meta quest from my wife and girls for Christmas!" he wrote alongside the video, which shows him playing a game of invisible football. "Playing football!"

Related Videos