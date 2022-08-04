In the world of Yellowstone, fans have passionately followed all of the romantic couples since the very beginning of the popular Paramount Network series. We've all been rooting for Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who have progressively gotten more and more screen time over the past four seasons. Fans are 50/50 on how they feel about Kayce and Monica, and for John Dutton, no one can really compete with his late wife. But there's another notable Yellowstone couple that hasn't received nearly as much attention on the show -- Teeter and Colby. These two ranch hands found love in the bunkhouse, and it's a story that fans really need to see more of.

One of the best parts of season 3 was Teeter's arrival at the Yellowstone. She's a hard worker and easily holds her own alongside every other ranch hand. Her pink hair makes her stand out, but that intense Texas accent you can barely understand makes her one of the most memorable characters on the show. Jennifer Landon has turned this small character into something special, so it was very exciting to hear that she has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season. It always feels like a treat when it's an episode with Teeter.

Potentially the best part about Colby and Teeter is they don't have a traditional love story. It's not boy chases girl, it's girl chases boy...in a really hilarious way. As soon as she shows up at the ranch, Teeter is immediately taken with Colby (played by Denim Richards), teasing and flirting with him (almost excessively), which is happily supported by the other bunkhouse boys. It becomes an ongoing gag that the others try to force them to do as many work activities together as possible just to frustrate Colby. It's a romance that definitely feels earned since you have to wait for it until the end of the season, but regularly adds some laughs amid all of the other heavy storylines. Colby slowly changes his tune and starts to see something special in Teeter, a breath of fresh air in a show where pretty much every other love story is based in tragedy. Sad, but true.

"It's complicated in the best way," Denim Richards told TV Insider.

"What's really interesting is that everybody has seen that Teeter has not been shy about wanting to get the attention of Colby and Colby just does what he does, but what ends up happening is when you're around somebody, even though you may not necessarily be attracted to them, you still care for them and then when you go through that traumatic experience together, it naturally brings people together in a completely different way. That's what has happened with Colby and Teeter, especially when we're sharing this kiss when half her face is hanging off and it's being stapled together. I guess we're just in this and how intense can it be?"

The kiss he's referring to followed that traumatic attack the two endured in season 3. Teeter convinced Colby to go skinny dipping with her in the river, and just as they get into the water, they get trampled by John Dutton's adversary Wade Morrow and his son's horses. We didn't even know if they survived or not until we see Colby frantically searching for Teeter in the dark in the next episode, finding her with a severe facial injury. We see a different side to both characters as he takes care of a now vulnerable Teeter and takes the initiative to kiss her instead of the expected other way around. Swoon.

After that wild ride in season 3, we really didn't get much of this couple in season 4. They were mostly used for some extra laughs here and there between all of the other drama going on with the Dutton family (especially Beth and Jamie). When it seemed like Teeter might have to leave the ranch, fans on Reddit made it clear they wouldn't stand for that, and thankfully, neither did Rip. She's branded after all, and that makes her family for life.

So what does season 5 have in store for this couple? Hopefully, we get to see much more of them since it appears Jennifer Landon is taking on a bigger role on the show. I think we could all use a bit more of the bunkhouse, which, outside of the Lloyd/Walker feud, seemed to take a back seat last season with everything else going on. Either way, both of these characters are branded, so unless something life-threatening happens, there's no way they'd leave the Yellowstone.

