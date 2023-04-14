Tim McGraw's New Media Company, Down Home, to Produce Film & TV Geared Toward 'Everyday Americans'

The Taylor Sheridan has rubbed off on Tim McGraw. The country star, whose role as James Dutton in Yellowstone and 1883 has cemented his on-again, off-again acting career, is launching his own media company, dubbed Down Home. The Nashville-based venture will produce film and TV, as well as nurture connections between Nashville's country music and sports scenes through marketing and social media activations.

"Country music has always been about storytelling," McGraw said in a statement, per Deadline. "Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there's a longing for that. For me, that's Down Home. That's how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that's what I want our company to be about."

Backed by Skydance Media--the studio behind theatrical and streaming hits like 2022's Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick and Netflix's The Adam Project--, Down Home aims to build a bridge between McGraw's country music audience and Hollywood, focusing on "relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans."

Through the deal, Skydance will partner with Down Home to produce film and TV projects. Prolific producer David Ellison, who is also the founder and CEO of Skydance, will serve on the board of Down Home. The company currently has two scripted series in development with Skydance, with plans to expand into feature films and animation.

Ellison was effusive in his praise of McGraw, whom he calls "an outstanding artist and entertainer."

"He is truly gifted at telling stories across mediums that deeply connect with the audience and has built an unmatched community of fans around the world," Ellison said, adding that Down Home will "fulfill a massive demand for authentic, inspiring stories."

Outside of the Sheridan-verse, McGraw has acted in projects like Friday Night Lights (2004), The Blind Side (2009), and the Garrett Hedlund-led Country Strong (2010). McGraw's wife and frequent collaborator, country star Faith Hill, played Margaret Dutton in Yellowstone and 1883, having previously appeared in the Riley Keough-starrer Dixieland (2017) and The Stepford Wives (2004).

Billed as a hub for country-minded creativity, Down Home's Head of Film and Television Joel Bergvall emphasized that the company's entertainment slate will center themes of family, community and heroism.

"People want stories that move them, and that starts with characters they can relate to," Bergvall said in a statement. "We're focused on underdogs, unlikely heroes, and people striving for their sense of family, community, and belonging."

