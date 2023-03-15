With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading 1923, the latest spinoff series in the Yellowstone universe, the Dutton family of Yellowstone keeps growing. In a recent interview on SiriusXM The Highway's Storme Warren Show, Tim McGraw observed that, thanks to his role on Yellowstone prequel 1883, he and Ford are related in the Yellowstone world.

"We're a pretty good family, I think," McGraw tells Warren. "Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford, come on."

Being fictional family members didn't stop McGraw from being starstruck around Ford, however. McGraw explained that he has yet to meet the legendary actor, but he and his daughter once saw Ford while eating breakfast near Stanford University, where his daughter attended school. McGraw's daughter urged him to say hello to the actor, but the situation didn't quite go in her favor.

"She's a huge Star Wars fan, and it was one of the times that I was scared to death to go say something," says McGraw. "So, I didn't go up and say anything, and she goes, 'Dad, go!' Usually my daughters are like, 'Dad, just sort of put your hat down. I don't want anybody to notice you're here.' But this time she was like, 'Dad, you need to go over and say hi to Harrison Ford.' I'm like, 'I can't, I can't. I can't do it.'"

McGraw starred in the role of James Dutton on the one and only season of 1883, which ran from 2021 to 2022. The singer acted alongside wife Faith Hill, who played his on-screen wife, Margaret Dutton. The show also starred Sam Elliott, who recently won a Screen Actors' Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series.

"We were so surprised and grateful and happy for him," McGraw told Warren of Elliott's win. "He's such a great guy. And he just killed that role. I mean, he was so perfect for it."

1923 wrapped its first season on Feb. 26, 2023, and it is slated to return for a second season.