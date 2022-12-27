Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have the Cutest Theme Nights With Their Daughters

Tim McGraw and his family have no shortage of fun ideas for the holiday season. According to McGraw's Instagram page, the family has recently thrown a couple of fun theme nights, in which they dress up as characters from a certain category. During the most recent theme night, they all got gussied up as different "icons."

A photo shared just before the Christmas holiday on Dec. 21 shows McGraw, Faith Hill, their daughters and a few other family members or friends all dressed up in costumes. McGraw seems to be dressed as Elton John, with big sunglasses and a flashy sports coat, and Hill went back to Ancient Rome to dress as Julius Caesar. A few other characters stand out, such as David Bowie. In the caption, McGraw encourages fans to try to guess who each person is portraying. He gave hints in the comments, writing a list of characters that includes Cher, Donatella Versace, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Jesus Christ, Queen Elizabeth II, Mick Jagger and Hillary Clinton.

"Last night we did an "Icon" theme dinner!" McGraw wrote alongside the photo, showing the large group posing in front of the Christmas tree. "See if u can guess who we all are! Merry Christmas!!!"

The "icon" night is the second theme night McGraw has shared with fans lately. Earlier this month, the singer, Hill and his daughters got together for a Godfather night, in which they all dressed up like characters from the 1972 mafia movie. McGraw set the photo of the night to a theme song from the movie with what his daughter Audrey called a "dramatic zoom out."

"The Godfather dinner theme night last night," McGraw wrote alongside the photo. "Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!"

