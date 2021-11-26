"That's What Christmas is For," the first-ever holiday song by country music traditionalist Alex Miller, is among the first fruits of his record deal with Nashville's Billy Jam Records.

Jerry Salley and C. Aaron Wilburn co-wrote the jovial holiday tune which suits the Kentucky-born teen and former American Idol contestant's down-home charm.

"I liked the upbeat little song as soon as I heard it," Miller told People.com for the song's premiere. "And really, that is what Christmas is for. It's all about having fun and having a good time."

As you might suspect, the lyrics capture Miller's genuine appreciation for spending the holidays with loved ones.

"Christmas has always been a very special time of year for me," Miller told People. "You know, family always comes over on Christmas and we always have a really good time exchanging gifts and such. We always have a nice meal before Christmas too."

The holiday tune follows the recent release of Miller's western swing-infused song "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya" and its official music video.

Miller's shared stages in 2021 with the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Lee Brice, Josh Turner and the teen's onstage collaborator for his first appearance at the Ryman Auditorium, Rhonda Vincent. Hopefully, 2022 brings Miller the Grand Ole Opry debut he's been promised by his most visible supporter, Luke Bryan.

It's been a strong year for Christmas tunes by traditional country music's leading voices. Randy Travis recently shared for the first time his late '80s version of Keith Whitley co-write "There's a New Kid in Town." New songs by familiar names include holiday offerings from Johnny Lee, Steve Wariner and Reba McEntire.

Jordan Rowe, Chandler Stephens, Sam Williams and other rising artists will help us make it through December, as well.

For holiday cheer from those artists and others, check out Wide Open Country's Spotify playlist of the year's best new Christmas music.



