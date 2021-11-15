Real-life Wounded Warriors join National Guard Specialist Stephanie Betancourt as the stars of the official music video for Josh Turner's patriotic holiday song "Soldier's Gift."

"It was important to me that we didn't cast actors for the main [roles]. Both the director and I wanted this video to be authentic," Turner said in a press release.

In the video, Betancourt thinks she's returning to an undecorated home for the holidays. Instead, neighbors and fellow soldiers made sure she'd have one of the most festive houses on the block.

"This song shares a message that I think we need in our world today," shared Turner in a press release. "The video for 'Soldier's Gift' was one of the coolest shoots I've ever been a part of. I was honored to have real life heroes featured in this video and telling this story. I made new friends that day in David, Samy, Yolanda and Bill, and I took with me an even greater appreciation for all those that serve our country and the Wounded Warrior Project that serves our veterans. Thank you to all veterans for your service."

The video fittingly debuted last Thursday (Nov. 11) on Veterans Day.

The Tom Douglas and Travis Hill co-write appears on Turner's new Christmas album, King Size Manger (MCA Nashville). The tracklist includes new songs ("Soldier's Gift" and the title track) and covers of holiday classics ("Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" featuring the Turner Family and "Joy to the World" featuring classic country lifer Rhonda Vincent).

"Soldier's Gift" Lyrics

'Twas the night before Christmas

When all through the house

Not a creature was stirring

Not even a mouse

No stockings were hung

The mantle was bare

St. Nicholas looked around

And no one was there

Yeah, tonight there's a soldier in a land far away

While the children listen for the bells on a sleigh

We've never met 'em, names not on our list

But you'll sleep well America, that's the soldier's gift

A house cold and quiet

A sad sight to see

No tinsel, no presents

Not a light on a tree

Just some medals and badges

In a frame on the wall

That stand at attention

If duty should call

Yeah, tonight there's a soldier in a land far away

While the children listen for the bells on a sleigh

We've never met 'em, names not on our list

But you'll sleep well America, that's the soldier's gift

Green and red paper

Big bows and ribbons

Outside the snow falls

And Icicles glisten

Joy To The World

From a caroling choir

Mistletoe kisses

Throw a log on the fire

'Cause tonight there's a soldier in a land far away

While the children listen for the bells on a sleigh

We've never met 'em, names not on our list

But you'll sleep well America, that's the soldier's gift

Yeah, God blessed America with the soldier's gift

