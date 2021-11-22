Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett + Luke Bryan Won Big at 2021 American Music Awards

Country artists with ties to American Idol were among the big winners Sunday night (Nov. 21) at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

Carrie Underwood, a frequent winner at the largest fan-voted award show, took home two trophies. In addition to topping the Favorite Female Country Artist fan vote for the eighth time since 2007, Underwood won her first Favorite Inspirational Artist award for gospel album My Savior.

Fellow Idol alum Gabby Barrett scored the first AMA awards of her career: Favorite Country Album (Goldmine) and Favorite Country Song ("The Good Ones").

A current judge of ABC's American Idol, Luke Bryan, added to his trophy case with his fifth Favorite Male Country Artist win. Bryan's first victory in the category since 2105 snapped Kane Brown's three-year winning streak.

Read More: Gabby Barrett + Carly Pearce Named Hosts of Star-Studded 2021 'CMA Country Christmas'

Other winners of note for country fans include Dan + Shay (Favorite Country Duo or Group) and Taylor Swift (Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album (evermore)."

As for performances by country stars, Underwood sang "If I Didn't Love You" live with Jason Aldean, while Mickey Guyton slayed as usual with "All American" and Brown shared his onstage flair throughout "One Mississippi."

The 2021 American Music Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Read on for a full list of nominees and winners.

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS - winner

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Given

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo - Winner

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More" - Winner

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks "Buss It"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion "Body" - Winner

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B "Up"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Winner

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran - Winner

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift - Winner

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS - Winner

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo SOUR

Taylor Swift evermore - Winner

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS "Butter" - Winner

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan - Winner

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood - Winner

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay - Winner

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine - Winner

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"

Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones" - Winner

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake - Winner

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion - Winner

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion Good News - Winner

Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B "Up" - Winner

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd- Winner

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat - Winner

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat Planet Her - Winner

Giveon When It's All Said And Done... Take Time

H.E.R. Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"- Winner

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R. "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny - Winner

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G - Winner

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga - Winner

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO - Winner

Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G KG0516

Maluma PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"- Winner

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly - Winner

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood - Winner

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West - Winner

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmallow - Winner

Regard

Tiësto

Related Videos