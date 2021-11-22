Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett + Luke Bryan Won Big at 2021 American Music Awards

Country artists with ties to American Idol were among the big winners Sunday night (Nov. 21) at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).
Carrie Underwood, a frequent winner at the largest fan-voted award show, took home two trophies. In addition to topping the Favorite Female Country Artist fan vote for the eighth time since 2007, Underwood won her first Favorite Inspirational Artist award for gospel album My Savior.
Fellow Idol alum Gabby Barrett scored the first AMA awards of her career: Favorite Country Album (Goldmine) and Favorite Country Song ("The Good Ones").
A current judge of ABC's American Idol, Luke Bryan, added to his trophy case with his fifth Favorite Male Country Artist win. Bryan's first victory in the category since 2105 snapped Kane Brown's three-year winning streak.
Read More: Gabby Barrett + Carly Pearce Named Hosts of Star-Studded 2021 'CMA Country Christmas'
Other winners of note for country fans include Dan + Shay (Favorite Country Duo or Group) and Taylor Swift (Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album (evermore)."
As for performances by country stars, Underwood sang "If I Didn't Love You" live with Jason Aldean, while Mickey Guyton slayed as usual with "All American" and Brown shared his onstage flair throughout "One Mississippi."
The 2021 American Music Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Read on for a full list of nominees and winners.
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS - winner
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Given
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo - Winner
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More" - Winner
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks "Buss It"
Måneskin "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion "Body" - Winner
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B "Up"
Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Winner
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran - Winner
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift - Winner
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS - Winner
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo SOUR
Taylor Swift evermore - Winner
The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
BTS "Butter" - Winner
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan - Winner
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood - Winner
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay - Winner
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine - Winner
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones" - Winner
Luke Combs "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake - Winner
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion - Winner
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion Good News - Winner
Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B "Up" - Winner
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
Polo G "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd- Winner
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat - Winner
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat Planet Her - Winner
Giveon When It's All Said And Done... Take Time
H.E.R. Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
Queen Naija missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"- Winner
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R. "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny - Winner
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G - Winner
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga - Winner
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO - Winner
Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G KG0516
Maluma PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko "Pepas"
Kali Uchis "telepatía"- Winner
Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly - Winner
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood - Winner
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West - Winner
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmallow - Winner
Regard
Tiësto